About One-Fifth of Canadians Are Disregarding Public Health Measures

Although many Canadians are following COVID-19 precautions, it seems many don’t care.

A recent study by the Angus Reid Institute found that 18% of Canadian respondents don’t physically distance and are “ambivalent towards hand washing and mask wearing,” reads the statement.

The study separated respondents into three categories. That includes the Infection Fighters, who are carefully following public health measures, the Inconsistent and the Cynical Spreaders who aren’t doing anything to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This study found 47% fell into the Infection Fighters and 36% are Inconsistent. The rest are the Cynical Spreaders.

Research showed respondents between 18-24 are actually more likely to be in the Cynical Spreaders group than the Infection Fighters.

That knowledge coincides with recent data that shows many people who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 are between 20-29 years old.

