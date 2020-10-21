2 Vancouver Eateries Are Offering A Shell Of A Good Oyster Deal

Two Vancouver restaurants serving some of the best seafood in the city are offering an all-new promotion featuring their oysters and wine.

‘Ohh Oysters’ is taking place at Cardero’s in Coal Harbour and The Sandbar on Granville Island.

Guests can savour the irresistible flavours of Oyster Bay Malborough Sauvignon Blanc, along with oysters.

Get a 6oz glass with half a dozen oysters for $19.50 or a bottle of the wine along with a dozen oysters for $59.

Enjoy waterfront views at either location while digging into your meal.

The deal is on now until Nov. 13th. Check out The Sandbar or Cardero’s website for more information.

Ohh Oysters at The Sandbar & Cardero’s

When: Now until Nov. 13th, 2020

Where: Find The Sandbar at 1535 Johnston Street and Cardero’s at 1583 Coal Harbour Quay

Cost: $19.50 for a 6oz glass and half a dozen oysters or a bottle of wine with a dozen oysters for $59

