This Vancouver Bakery Is Delivering Mini Cheesecakes & A Special Promo

Dig into decadent desserts while in the comfort of your own home. Oh Sweet Day! Bakery is offering delivery service, so you can still have a steady supply of sweets while in quarantine.

The Vancouver bake shop has a variety of sweets, with everything from cakes and cupcakes to cookies and tarts. Though their claim to fame has to be their mini cheesecakes.

It’s the perfect size if you just want a little treat (or if you want to try as many flavours as possible).

They are also offering a buy-five-get-one-free special (six mini cakes for just $32.50), and you can mix and match flavours as you wish.

Individual cakes are $6.50 and come in a dozen different varieties.

Mini Cheesecakes from Oh Sweet Day!

Classic Vanilla

Espresso

Lemon

Dark Chocolate

Peanut Butter

Oreo

Matcha

Earl Grey

Gluten-Free Lemon

Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate

Vegan Lemon

Vegan Dark Chocolate

