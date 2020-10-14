Quick, Book A Fall Staycation For Only $99 On The White Rock Waterfront

Fall for White Rock all over again with a scenic staycation nestled along the bustling strip overlooking the ocean.

The Ocean Promenade Hotel is an idyllic getaway for couples, close friends or families looking for a much-needed respite in their own backyard.

Fall Blues? Plan A Staycation

Summer may be over but that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to a cozy yet luxurious stay. The iconic White Rock hotel is just a stone’s throw away from the city’s best eateries and charming shops.

It’s also situated right on the strip—so you don’t have to wander too far to soak up all the spectacular views the area has to offer.

Ocean Promenade Hotel $99 Room Flash Sale

Book a stay at the award-winning resort with a 4.1 rating for just $99 per night. Act quickly as this deal is available for a limited-time only.

Customers can book a standard Deluxe Two Queen or Deluxe King room for the special promotion on their website while the deal is live. It will be available from October 13 to October 27, 2020 while room availability lasts.

In order to score the discounted rate—customers must book their travel dates between October 13 and November 10, 2020 and use the code “oph99” on their website.

Ocean Promenade Hotel is also home to an array of amenities to help ensure a comfortable stay. Each room comes equipped with a fireplace, high-definition TV and Wi-Fi. There are a few pet-friendly suites that customers can request ahead of time.

White Rock In The Fall

White Rock is breathtaking year-round but there is something more magical about going for a stroll along the promenade during the crisp months of autumn.

Go for a bite to eat and then explore all the beauty the beach has to offer—including the iconic White Rock itself, which is the perfect place to catch a sunset in Metro Vancouver.

Unwind With The Sounds Of The Ocean

Reserve now and enjoy a Fall staycation in the comfort of what will feel like your home away from home.

Ocean Promenade Hotel

Address: 15611 Marine Dr, White Rock, BC V4B 1E1

For more travel inspiration across British Columbia, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.

This is branded content created in partnership with the Ocean Promenade Hotel. To learn more about the OPH, visit them online.