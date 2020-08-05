Help Find Oakley, Missing Dog Last Seen On July 29 In North Vancouver

An employee with the North Shore Dog Walkers is asking for help to locate a missing dog.

Skye Whelan told 604 Now, that a dog named Oakley went missing July 28th at Mount Fromme in North Vancouver. There have been no sightings of him since.

Oakley is described as a shy Bernenoodle, who weighs 90lbs.

“We are going on to the seventh day, and there has not been any leads of the whereabouts of Oakley since,” added Whelan. “Oakley’s parents and our North Shore Dog Walker team are desperately trying to bring Oakley home safe.”

Whelan is asking anyone who has seen the dog to contact the North Shore Dog Walkers with information.

For more news in Vancouver, head to our News section.