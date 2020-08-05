Help Find Oakley, Missing Dog Last Seen On July 29 In North Vancouver

An employee with the North Shore Dog Walkers is asking for help to locate a missing dog.
Skye Whelan told 604 Now, that a dog named Oakley went missing July 28th at Mount Fromme in North Vancouver. There have been no sightings of him since.
Oakley is described as a shy Bernenoodle, who weighs 90lbs.
View this post on Instagram
Oakley is still missing! Please share this photo to help get the word out! Thank you so much to everyone that has helped in this search, it is all 100% appreciated. #lynnvalley #northvancouver #vancouverdogs #northvanlife #westvancouver #vancity #britishcolumbia #yvr #northshore #vancouverbc #vancitydogs #lostdog #vancouver #hiking #lynncanyonpark #frommemountain #grousemountain #explorebc #vancityscape #vancity #dailyhivevancouver #vancouverisawesome #dailyhivevan #lowerlonsdale #northvancouverdogs #vancouver #grousemountainvancouver #lynnvalleyvillage #deepcove #quarryrock
“We are going on to the seventh day, and there has not been any leads of the whereabouts of Oakley since,” added Whelan. “Oakley’s parents and our North Shore Dog Walker team are desperately trying to bring Oakley home safe.”
Whelan is asking anyone who has seen the dog to contact the North Shore Dog Walkers with information.
View this post on Instagram
Day 7 Update: There have been no sightings of Oakley at all since July 29. At this point he could be anywhere so we would love all the eyes we can get up in the North Shore trails! It only takes one set of eyes to spot him. Any of the trails from Grouse Mountain, to Mt. Fromme would be super helpful! If you live in the neighbourhood close to the trails or along the forest… Would you please consider putting out a bowl of water for him? Water is a crucial piece of his survival at this point.
For more news in Vancouver, head to our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.