Deal: One of BC’s Best Hotels Is Offering 20% Off May Stays Right Now

Why just dream about staying at one of British Columbia’s top hotels when you can actually do it, and at a discounted price too? The Oak Bay Beach Hotel, voted the #1 hotel in the country and #19 in the world by Conde Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice (2021), offers a dreamy oasis where visitors can indulge in luxury, wellness, and adventure.

Situated on the edge of the Pacific Ocean, the Oak Bay Beach Hotel is a renowned destination for those seeking a luxurious getaway. With its stunning location and impeccable service, it’s no surprise that it has received such accolades from travelers around the world.

This Spring, you can make the most of May with an Early Summer Escape to the hotel and enjoy up to 20% off on select rooms.

The Early Summer Escape deal includes one night in one of the hotel’s elegantly appointed guest rooms. Each room comes with complimentary secure, underground parking and Wi-Fi, ensuring that you have a comfortable and convenient stay.

The promo is valid for stays between May 1-31, 2023, from Sunday to Wednesday, allowing you to plan your visit during the quieter weekdays and enjoy a more peaceful and relaxing experience in Victoria.

Click here to unlock this offering!

The Experience

One of the highlights of the Oak Bay Beach Hotel is its heated seaside mineral pools, where guests can soak up the beauty of the West Coast while enjoying the comfort of warm waters.

The hotel’s Boathouse Spa offers a range of wellness treatments to restore your well-being, from rejuvenating massages to calming facials.

In addition to the wellness offerings, the hotel boasts three noteworthy restaurants: FARO, The Snug Pub, and The Dining Room.

FARO is known for its Wood Stone pizza oven and a seasonally changing menu that includes handcrafted, Neapolitan-style pizzas, a variety of fresh salads and small bites, cocktails, and local wines.

The Snug Pub was the city’s first neighbourhood pub. As a result, it’s an icon and an institution in Victoria dating back to 1954.

Looking for something intimate? The Dining Room showcases the best of the Pacific Northwest with stunning ocean views and fine dining. With only twenty-two seats, the atmosphere is warm and inviting, making it perfect for special occasions.

To book your stay, visit their website.

Oak Bay Beach Hotel

Address: 1175 Beach Dr, Victoria, BC V8S 2N2

This is branded content brought to you by Ocean Bay Beach Hotel.