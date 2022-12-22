13 Ways To Spend New Year’s Eve In Metro Vancouver (GUIDE)

Get ready to welcome 2023!

Ring in the New Year in style by going to one of these epic New Year’s Eve parties or spend some quality time with the fam at one of these family-friendly NYE events in Metro Vancouver.

RELATED: 4 Places You Can Dine Inside A Dome Near Vancouver

NYE Events in Metro Vancouver

Science World’s NYE 2023

One of Vancouver’s most popular attractions is hosting a fancy New Year’s Eve party that you won’t want to miss out on.

Listen to some of the hottest tunes courtesy of Vancouver’s top DJs while dancing the night away and counting down until midnight.

When & Where: Dec. 31 from 9 pm to 2:30 am at Science World, 1455 Quebec Street

NYE Dinner at The Living Room Lounge

Get comfy with a New Year’s Eve dinner at The Living Room in downtown Vancouver. Dig into a three-course dinner, paired with wine, a cocktail and champagne.

There will also be live music to help you get in the celebrating spirit.

When & Where: Dec. 31 from 4 pm to late at The Living Room, Hotel Belmont MGallery, 654 Nelson Street

Gatsby’s House New Year’s Eve Party

Dress your best for this NYE party unlike no other in Vancouver. The Gatsby’s House party is the ultimate place to ring in the New Year.

It will feature DJs, casino-style games, bars and an appetizer buffet.

When & Where: Dec. 31 from 9 pm to 1 am at the Marriott Vancouver Pinnacle Downtown, 1128 Hastings Street

BOOM! Pro Wrestling: New Year’s Slammin’ Eve Have a Slammin’ Eve with a few of Vancouver’s best wrestlers. This one-of-a-kind event is taking place at Legion Hall on The Drive. Big Cat Scott Henson and Malik Melo will square off in the first match. When & Where: Dec. 31 from 9 pm to 1 am at Commercial Drive Legion, 2205 Commercial Drive Rollin Flirty Sexy New Year’s Skate Party The Rolla Skate Club is hosting a New Year’s party on wheels. Enjoy some rollerskating, dancing and a series of live performances. There will also be a candy bar and a complimentary glass of bubbly when the clock strikes midnight.

When & Where: Dec. 31 from 9 pm to 1 am at the PNE, 21 N Renfrew Street

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve at The Improv Centre