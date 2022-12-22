13 Ways To Spend New Year’s Eve In Metro Vancouver (GUIDE)

604 Now | @604now | December 22, 2022
Travel & Outdoors
13 Ways To Spend New Year’s Eve In Metro Vancouver (GUIDE)
Photo: Ted McGrath / Flickr and @snow_mads / Instagram

Get ready to welcome 2023!

Ring in the New Year in style by going to one of these epic New Year’s Eve parties or spend some quality time with the fam at one of these family-friendly NYE events in Metro Vancouver.

RELATED: 4 Places You Can Dine Inside A Dome Near Vancouver 

NYE Events in Metro Vancouver

Science World’s NYE 2023

science world after dark

Photo: Ted McGrath / Flickr

One of Vancouver’s most popular attractions is hosting a fancy New Year’s Eve party that you won’t want to miss out on.

Listen to some of the hottest tunes courtesy of Vancouver’s top DJs while dancing the night away and counting down until midnight.

When & Where: Dec. 31 from 9 pm to 2:30 am at Science World, 1455 Quebec Street

NYE Dinner at The Living Room Lounge

Get comfy with a New Year’s Eve dinner at The Living Room in downtown Vancouver. Dig into a three-course dinner, paired with wine, a cocktail and champagne.

There will also be live music to help you get in the celebrating spirit.

When & Where: Dec. 31 from 4 pm to late at The Living Room, Hotel Belmont MGallery, 654 Nelson Street

Gatsby’s House New Year’s Eve Party

Dress your best for this NYE party unlike no other in Vancouver. The Gatsby’s House party is the ultimate place to ring in the New Year.

It will feature DJs, casino-style games, bars and an appetizer buffet.

When & Where: Dec. 31 from 9 pm to 1 am at the Marriott Vancouver Pinnacle Downtown, 1128 Hastings Street

BOOM! Pro Wrestling: New Year’s Slammin’ Eve

Photo: BOOM! Pro Wrestling: New Year’s Slammin’ Eve

Have a Slammin’ Eve with a few of Vancouver’s best wrestlers. This one-of-a-kind event is taking place at Legion Hall on The Drive.

Big Cat Scott Henson and Malik Melo will square off in the first match.

When & Where: Dec. 31 from 9 pm to 1 am at Commercial Drive Legion, 2205 Commercial Drive

Rollin Flirty Sexy New Year’s Skate Party

The Rolla Skate Club is hosting a New Year’s party on wheels. Enjoy some rollerskating, dancing and a series of live performances.
There will also be a candy bar and a complimentary glass of bubbly when the clock strikes midnight.
When & Where: Dec. 31 from 9 pm to 1 am at the PNE, 21 N Renfrew Street

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve at The Improv Centre

There’s no better way to ring in the New Year than by sharing a laugh or two with your best friends and family.
So get out and enjoy a Rockin’ NYE at The Improv Centre in Vancouver.

When & Where: Dec. 31 at 9:30 and 11:15 pm at The Improv Centre, 1502 Duranleau Street

Heritage Christmas

Burnaby Village Museum

Photo: City of Burnaby

Head over to Burnaby Village Museum for its Heritage Christmas event, which will still be going on until about 9 pm on NYE.

It’s a great option for families with little kids who want to celebrate a little earlier.

When & Where: Dec. 31 until 9 pm at 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Laugh In The New Year 2023

Check out this comedy show on NYE being hosted by Comedy After Dark. Dinner and dessert are also included.

The event will be headlined by the one and only Patrick Maliha, with other favourites like Bobby Warrener, Amber Harper-Young, Darcy Boon Collins and more.

When & Where: Dec. 31 at 6 pm and 9:30 pm at 117 West Pender Street

Circus3’s New Year’s Eve Variety Show

Catch Circus3’s NYE Variety Show hosted by comedian Daniel Zindler.

It will feature some incredible performances by a number of acrobats as well as the city’s largest balloon drop.

When & Where: Dec. 31 at 7:30 pm at Queen Elizabeth Theatre, 630 Hamilton Street

Peak of Christmas

Peak of Christmas Grouse Mountain North Pole

Photo: @snow_mads / Instagram

Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas event will be just as magical as ever on NYE.

Spend the day out there snowshoeing, skating or just taking a scenic stroll along the light walk. Warm up afterwards with a cup of hot cocoa.

When & Where: Dec. 31 at 6400 Nancy Greene Way

The Gay Agenda’s New Year’s Eve

The Gay Agenda is hosting a NYE’s bash at Hollywood Theatre.

This party will include everything from go-go dancers and drag performers to cocktails and a photo booth.

When & Where: Dec. 31 from 9 pm to 4 am at Hollywood Theatre, 3123 West Broadway

Vancouver Maritime Museum

The Vancouver Maritime Museum has lots of family-friendly happenings going on all day on New Year’s Eve.

Be sure to hear those St. Roch’s bells ring in the New Year.

When & Where: Dec. 31 from 10 am to 3 pm at 1905 Ogden Avenue

Outdoor Skating Rinks

Robson Square Ice Rink Skating Vancouver

Photo: @marija_bojanic / Instagram

Skate into the New Year at either the rink at Robson Square or the one at The Shipyards in North Vancouver.

There will be some festive entertainment at both rinks to help welcome 2023.

When & Where: Dec. 31 at Robson Square, 800 Robson Street and The Shipyards Commons

 

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

 

Log in or create an account to save content