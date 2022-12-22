13 Ways To Spend New Year’s Eve In Metro Vancouver (GUIDE)

Get ready to welcome 2023!
Ring in the New Year in style by going to one of these epic New Year’s Eve parties or spend some quality time with the fam at one of these family-friendly NYE events in Metro Vancouver.
NYE Events in Metro Vancouver
Science World’s NYE 2023
One of Vancouver’s most popular attractions is hosting a fancy New Year’s Eve party that you won’t want to miss out on.
Listen to some of the hottest tunes courtesy of Vancouver’s top DJs while dancing the night away and counting down until midnight.
When & Where: Dec. 31 from 9 pm to 2:30 am at Science World, 1455 Quebec Street
NYE Dinner at The Living Room Lounge
Get comfy with a New Year’s Eve dinner at The Living Room in downtown Vancouver. Dig into a three-course dinner, paired with wine, a cocktail and champagne.
There will also be live music to help you get in the celebrating spirit.
When & Where: Dec. 31 from 4 pm to late at The Living Room, Hotel Belmont MGallery, 654 Nelson Street
Gatsby’s House New Year’s Eve Party
Dress your best for this NYE party unlike no other in Vancouver. The Gatsby’s House party is the ultimate place to ring in the New Year.
It will feature DJs, casino-style games, bars and an appetizer buffet.
When & Where: Dec. 31 from 9 pm to 1 am at the Marriott Vancouver Pinnacle Downtown, 1128 Hastings Street
BOOM! Pro Wrestling: New Year’s Slammin’ Eve
Have a Slammin’ Eve with a few of Vancouver’s best wrestlers. This one-of-a-kind event is taking place at Legion Hall on The Drive.
Big Cat Scott Henson and Malik Melo will square off in the first match.
Rollin Flirty Sexy New Year’s Skate Party
New Year’s Rockin’ Eve at The Improv Centre
When & Where: Dec. 31 at 9:30 and 11:15 pm at The Improv Centre, 1502 Duranleau Street
Heritage Christmas
Head over to Burnaby Village Museum for its Heritage Christmas event, which will still be going on until about 9 pm on NYE.
It’s a great option for families with little kids who want to celebrate a little earlier.
When & Where: Dec. 31 until 9 pm at 6501 Deer Lake Avenue
Laugh In The New Year 2023
Check out this comedy show on NYE being hosted by Comedy After Dark. Dinner and dessert are also included.
The event will be headlined by the one and only Patrick Maliha, with other favourites like Bobby Warrener, Amber Harper-Young, Darcy Boon Collins and more.
When & Where: Dec. 31 at 6 pm and 9:30 pm at 117 West Pender Street
Circus3’s New Year’s Eve Variety Show
Catch Circus3’s NYE Variety Show hosted by comedian Daniel Zindler.
It will feature some incredible performances by a number of acrobats as well as the city’s largest balloon drop.
When & Where: Dec. 31 at 7:30 pm at Queen Elizabeth Theatre, 630 Hamilton Street
Peak of Christmas
Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas event will be just as magical as ever on NYE.
Spend the day out there snowshoeing, skating or just taking a scenic stroll along the light walk. Warm up afterwards with a cup of hot cocoa.
When & Where: Dec. 31 at 6400 Nancy Greene Way
The Gay Agenda’s New Year’s Eve
The Gay Agenda is hosting a NYE’s bash at Hollywood Theatre.
This party will include everything from go-go dancers and drag performers to cocktails and a photo booth.
When & Where: Dec. 31 from 9 pm to 4 am at Hollywood Theatre, 3123 West Broadway
Vancouver Maritime Museum
The Vancouver Maritime Museum has lots of family-friendly happenings going on all day on New Year’s Eve.
Be sure to hear those St. Roch’s bells ring in the New Year.
When & Where: Dec. 31 from 10 am to 3 pm at 1905 Ogden Avenue
Outdoor Skating Rinks
Skate into the New Year at either the rink at Robson Square or the one at The Shipyards in North Vancouver.
There will be some festive entertainment at both rinks to help welcome 2023.
When & Where: Dec. 31 at Robson Square, 800 Robson Street and The Shipyards Commons
