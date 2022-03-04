There’s A Hidden Retro Brunch Spot In Vancouver With A Delicious Menu

Kick your brunch game up a notch with a visit to this hidden gem tucked away in Vancouver.

Northern Cafe and Grill is seemingly in the middle of nowhere, and that’s how you know it’s good. It’s a popular spot for locals but little known to anyone else.

The family-owned and operated joint whips up hearty brunch dishes and Chinese food.

Their breakfast menu includes the likes of corn beef hash, steak and eggs, omelettes, French toast, buttermilk pancakes and a variety of eggs bennies.

For burgers and sandwiches, they offer a triple decker clubhouse, steak sandwich, crispy chicken burger, beef dip, grilled cheese and BLT.

Those craving Chinese food can find a variety of dishes here, including wonton soup, chow mein, sweet and sour dry garlic pork, steamed rice, pork pot stickers and spring rolls.

Northern Cafe and Grill

When: Open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 1640 East Kent Avenue, Vancouver

