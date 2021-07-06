North Vancouver’s Waterfront Is Turning Into a “Patio Mecca” This Summer

The Shipyards in North Vancouver is about to get a lot more fun with a new patio festival coming this summer.

Vancouver-based café chain Artigiano has partnered with Salty’s Lobster Shack and The Botanist to turn their North Vancouver Shipyards location into a major patio for the entire month of July.

Artigiano has extended their patio and visitors will get to enjoy an extended menu of delicious food and drinks.

The waterfront cafe will host this patio session each Thursday in July: July 8, 15, 22 & 29 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

NEW! NEW! NEW WAYS to beat the heat!

We’re so excited to announce that our Shipyards location are now also serving refreshing cocktails for yo to enjoy on our extended patio! Come visit us now and #letshavecocktails!#myArtigiano #cocktails #newmenu #patio pic.twitter.com/3eFf4kU8Y4 — Artigiano (@CaffeArtigiano) June 30, 2021

Eat, Drink & Enjoy

As a result of the partnership, the cafe will be offering its signature coffee drinks but also be able to serve cocktails made by The Botanist which is a Scottish distillery known for premium gin.

Their cocktails will include tantalizing flavours such as: Remy Rosé Sangria, a Cointreau Spritz with blueberries, and Botanist & Tonic with grapefruit.

The food part of this partnership offers the perfect summer eats with Halifax-inspired seafood Salty’s Lobster Shack.

You will be able to enjoy their signature Maine Lobster Roll, Crab Bisque, and Crab Roll.

This partnership is one that combines the Pacific with the Atlantic and we are happy they are meeting. Be sure to take advantage of this patio session.

While eating and clanging your beverages, it’s always a great option to just sit back and enjoy the view at the Shipyards.

Artigiano North Vancouver

When: July 8, 15, 22 & 29 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

