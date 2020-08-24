Superstore and No Frills Making Face Masks Mandatory at All BC Stores

Beginning Saturday, August 29th, face masks will be mandatory for all customers at Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills locations across British Columbia.

The move follows the same decision made by Walmart and Costco.

Both grocery chain stores announced the new policy on social media. “We appreciate your support as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19,” reads the message posted to Facebook.

The Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills are both owned by Loblaws Companies. Loblaws also owns Shoppers Drug Mart but does not plan to implement a face mask policy there, yet.

Loblaws establishments in the region have faced multiple coronavirus scares within the past month including employees testing positive for COVID-19 at one of their Surrey and Mission locations.

In addition, there was a outbreak with nine infections at a Loblaws warehouse in Surrey last week. The infected employees have been requested to self-isolate.

Fraser Health continues to monitor the outbreak.

