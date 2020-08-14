New Westminster Family Is Looking For Help After Child’s Walker Was Stolen

New Westminster police are investigating an incident, where a little girl had her mobility aid stolen.

Police said the red “miniwalk” was taken off of the family’s vehicle between 730-8:15 pm on Sunday, August 9th.

The family had parked the vehicle along 1st Street when the suspect apparently cut the strap and lock that had been securing the walker.

A young #NewWest resident has had her mobility aid stolen. Please RT and help us find it and return it to her. If you see this mobility aid please call your local police or NWPD at 604-525-5411. #vancity pic.twitter.com/4u3sCu537l — New West Police (@NewWestPD) August 12, 2020

Brian Martin said his five-year-old daughter lives with disabilities and can’t speak. She uses her walker to help her move around without help, but that hasn’t been possible since the theft.

“It’s hard enough having a child with a disability and then on top of it, taking what makes her happy away. I don’t know what to say,” Martin said to News 1130.

Police are now asking people in the city to be on the lookout for the mobility aid, valued at $3,000. If you have any additional information, police are asking that you call them.

