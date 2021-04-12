Following suit of some other B.C. cities, the city of New Westminster may be designating a few parks to allow for outdoor drinking.

With Spring weather warming up, and restrictions still in place, there are limited activities the public can safely do. One of the most popular activities though is visiting a local park for a picnic, and being able to have a drink is definitely a plus.

The city council of New West is discussing the motion that has already been brought forward. It proposes that the city try a pilot program for the 2021 picnic season to allow legal drinking at 6 New West parks.

RELATED:

The New West Parks On The List Are:

Pier Park

Moody Park

Hume Park

Sapperton Park

Port Royal Park

Grimston Park

Drinking would only be permitted from 11:00am to dusk, and in designated areas of the parks on the list.

Both North Vancouver and Port Coquitlam have piloted the program successfully, this has been noted in the motion.

If approved, the program may start before summertime. The New West council is meeting 6pm on Monday to further discuss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Downtown New West (@downtownnewwest)



Now there will be something more to do at New West parks, besides of course playing and checking out the local cherry blossoms.

For more updates in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.