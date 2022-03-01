New West is Getting A New Italian Deli This Month

New Westminster business owners set to double down on the city’s old-fashioned vibe. Gastronomia Italia, a traditional styled deli and grocery will open on Columbia Street this March.

They will serve cured meat, sandwiches and gelato.

Modern customers consistently seek brands with purpose and strong identities so tailoring food experiences to be similar to traditional offerings is on point with New West’s heritage vibe.

Here’s a peek at the storefront:

While Commercial Drive is considered the traditional home of Italian culture in Vancouver, it doesn’t mean New Westminster can’t have a piece of the action.

This post will be updated when Gastronomia Italia announces its grand opening.

