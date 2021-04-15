New Westminster Just Legalized Drinking at 6 Local Parks This Summer

Following suit of some other B.C. cities, the city of New Westminster has designated few parks to allow for outdoor drinking.
With Spring weather warming up, and restrictions still in place, there are limited activities the public can safely do. One of the most popular activities though is visiting a local park for a picnic, and being able to have a drink is definitely a plus.
The city council of New West has passed the motion to approve a park drinking pilot program for 2021. The city is just awaiting for the bylaw to be drafted.
The New West Parks You Can Legally Drink At
Residents will be allowed to enjoy a drink at these 6 New West parks.
Pier Park
Moody Park
Hume Park
Sapperton Park
Port Royal Park
Grimston Park
Drinking would only be permitted from 11:00am to dusk, and in designated areas of the parks on the list.
