BC Residents complained and BC Parks listened. There will be a new camping reservations website for the 2022 season.

Outrage and frustration with the original Discover Camping website inspired BC Parks to launch its new site for reservations.

RELATED: The 5 Most Romantic Camping Places In BC To Bring Your Significant Other

As most can relate, the same morning Discover Camping opens registrations is the same morning it crashes leading to a frustrating experience time and time again.

It could be that technology is to blame for user difficulty or it could be the overwhelming amount of traffic on the day the site opens.

It’s not just the website that people complain about either, but the reservation system itself.

Some are for it and others think campsites should be first come first serve.

One thing is certain, camping in British Columbia is tremendously popular with residents as well as tourists alike – and who can blame them, we live in one of the most beautiful places on earth.

That said, some BC residents may be upset to hear that the locals only policy will not be in effect this year.

The new website will accessible on March 15 for creating user profiles and perusing offerings, however bookings will not accepted until at least 7 AM on March 21.

More information can be found here.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.