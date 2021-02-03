Steveston Is Getting a Massive New Community Centre and Branch Library

The iconic waterfront village in Richmond, will be getting a new Steveston Community Centre and Branch Library.

What’s more special is that they are calling on the Richmond public to help design it.

The project has been approved by Richmond city council, therefore it is confirmed that the old and outdated facility at 4111 Moncton Street will be replaced.

The first major step for the project will be to design the building. This includes the floor layout, its orientation and also build form and character.

After all, it’s known that charm and character are both important qualities in the Steveston village area.

The new Steveston Community Centre and Branch Library will be large, approximately 60,350 sq-ft. in size.

Public engagement is important as the City wants the new building to meet “the current and future needs of residents and visitors, and encourages and supports a healthy lifestyle while fostering a sense of community.”

More information about how to participate and offer your insights can be found on the City of Richmond website.

