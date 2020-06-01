This Is What The New Pattullo Bridge Will Look Like

The provincial government just released illustrations of the new four-lane Pattullo Bridge.

Released in May, the Spring 2020 Project Overview states the project is moving forward, with plans to open in late 2023. The project is expected to cost $1.377-billion.

Plans show the new bridge will have wider lanes separated by a centre median.

There will be walking and cycling paths on both sides, along with “better connection to, from and near the bridge.”

It will also be built with the possibility to expand into six lanes.

The new bridge will still connect with King George Boulevard, but will also have a new off-ramp to connect to Highway 17, heading westbound.

In addition, Old Yale Road will intersect with a two-way “Bridge Road,” that will be widened.

New Westminster Connections

Surrey Connections

The current Pattullo Bridge is owned by TransLink, but the provincial government is taking over the new one.

So, what do you think of the new plans? Let us know in the comments below.

