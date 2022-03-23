A New Park Is Coming To Downtown Vancouver And It’s Almost Finished (PHOTOS)

The soon to be new park at Smithe and Richards only occupies 34,848 square feet of former parking lot but it packs a ton of design features and it could change the way Yaletown gathers.

Once open, it will have a playground, a cafe, a plaza with a seating area and an elevated walkway that zigzags across the whole park.

New park at Smithe and Richards

The park is nearing completion:

Here’s the original rendering to give you an idea of what it will eventually look like:

Other parks in the area like David Lam and Emery Barnes emphasize green space and are highly frequented by residents of the area as well as tourists.

What sets the new park apart is its functionality. While the other Yaletown park’s sprawling grass invites people to spread out and relax, the new park’s design capitalizes on space by offering multiple amenities.

It was designed by the same design firm responsible for Vancouver House.

It’s more like a functional Art Gallery lawn than a typical park.

It also means there is one more place in Yaletown where one can meet with your friends and not buy anything, which highly encourages people to simply appreciate the city.

The large white rectangle frames visible in the photos are for hanging public art, which is an added draw.

There is only one foreseeable draw back – the lack of lawn encourages lack of dogs. That being said, perhaps if people flock to the new park, the dogs can take over Emery Barnes.

The city has yet to announce the name of the new park. In the meantime, the city’s website refers to it as the park at Smithe and Richards.

It’s expected to open sometime this spring.

