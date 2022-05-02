Downtown Vancouver’s New Urban Park Is Now Open & Here’s The First Look Inside

604 Now | @604now | May 2, 2022
News
vancouver urban park smithe richards
Photo: GoToVan / Flickr

The wait is finally over. After two years of construction, the urban park at Smithe and Richards is officially open to the public. 

While it only occupies 34,848 square feet of former parking lot space, it’s equipped with a:

  • Playground
  • New cafe (Kafka’s cafe)
  • Plaza with a seating area
  • Elevated walkway that zigzags across the whole park
  • Trampoline
  • Hammocks

Other parks in the area like David Lam and Emery Barnes emphasize green space and are highly frequented by residents of the area as well as tourists. 

What sets the new park apart is its functionality. While the other Yaletown park’s sprawling grass invites people to spread out and relax, the new park’s design capitalizes on space by offering multiple amenities.

smithe richards park

Photo: GoToVan / Flickr

Photo: GoToVan / Flickr

smithe richards park

Photo: GoToVan / Flickr

vancouver urban park

Photo: GoToVan / Flickr

vancouver urban park

Photo: GoToVan / Flickr

vancouver urban park

Photo: GoToVan / Flickr

vancouver urban park

Photo: GoToVan / Flickr

vancouver urban park

Photo: GoToVan / Flickr

The Smithe and Richards urban park designed by the same firm responsible for Vancouver House.

 

