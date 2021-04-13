Massive New All-Season Resort Could Be Opening In The Fraser Valley

British Columbians love their ski resorts, and hosting world-class ones is becoming our “thing.”

As a result, you may be excited to learn we may be getting a new one, in the Fraser Valley. The new all-season mountain resort promises to elevate tourism while also providing Fraser Valley residents year-round recreational activities.

Having another resort should strengthen B.C.’s existing world-wide reputation for mountain resorts.

RELATED: This New $3.5 Billion Resort Will Be Less Than Two Hours Away From Vancouver

New Mountain Resort in Chilliwack

The resort, called Bridal Veil Mountain Resort (BVMR), will be in Chilliwack. It will host 2 sight-seeing gondolas and be about 11,500 acres of mountain terrain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridal.Veil.Mt.Resort (@bridal.veil.mt.resort)

Led by B.C. residents Norm Gaukel and Robert Wilson and designed by Brent Harley and Associates (world renowned mountain resort planning firm), the project is currently in the “Expression of Interest” phase. Which means it’s in the first of three stages of the application process. If approved, the new mountain resort will be located in in S’ólh Téméxw, the traditional and unceded lands of the Stó:lō people.

This area is essential in the Upper Fraser Valley, in Chilliwack, south of the Fraser River.

Respecting the Stó:lō Communities

The goal of Gaukel and Wilson is to work with local Stó:lō communities for joint equity ownership and management, and have collaborative discussions before proceeding.

“We recognize that the Stó:lō have used and protected these lands for thousands of years and no one understands them better. If this project proceeds, every decision we make together would honour that Stó:lō commitment to environmental responsibility and land stewardship protection,” said Gaukel.

“We would look forward to incorporating local First Nations traditional, cultural, and land stewardship values, developed in partnership with local Indigenous communities,” added Wilson.

What To Expect

When arriving to the new mountain Chilliwack resort, guests will travel by gondola to a vehicle-free, mountain recreation area. They they could ski, snowboard, backcountry tour, hike, sightsee, mountain bike, or participate in ecological and Indigenous cultural programs.

The views of the Fraser Valley and Cascade Mountain Range will stay intact.

Concept In Winter

Ski runs will cater to all levels, from beginner to expert. While detailed winter climate studies remain to be completed, records show that natural snowfall is significant and temperatures are suitable for snowmaking, thus enabling a ski season that could extend from December to April.

Concept in Summer

There could be numerous hiking trails, viewpoints, and cross-country and lift-serviced downhill mountain bike trails in warmer weather. There is also potential to include aerial adventure courses, zip lines, as well as hosting events, competitions, races, festivals, and cultural tourism venues and celebrations. People will also be able to make a “day-trip” of it to sightsee and ride gondolas.

Easy Access

With direct access from the TransCanada Highway and its proximity to two international airports and several Canada-US border crossings, the resort will be easily accessible. As such, it’s expected to attract people locally, across B.C. and also internationally.

What’s To Come

Jobs and Income

A preliminary economic analysis suggests that more than 1,800 full-time jobs would be created, and the resort would generate more than 1 million visits per year (640,000 winter, 460,000 summer).

Based on that visitation, BVMR is projected to generate approximately $252 million in regional visitor spending and $35 million in tax revenue each year.

When To Expect The New Mountain Resort in Chilliwack

If approved, the project will be a multi-year construction. At that time, more dates will be announced.

For more information, visit the Bridal Veil Mountain Resort website.

For more things to do and see in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section