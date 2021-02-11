Here’s The Latest List of Flights Landing in B.C. Carrying People With COVID-19

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control updated its flight exposures list and has added several more flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

Despite stricter travel recommendations and mandatory testing prior to boarding flights, there are both international and domestic flights in question. The centre added 7 more flights to the list Tuesday and Wednesday.

International travellers coming into Canada do have to do a mandatory hotel quarantine for at least three days and a 14-day total self-isolation. Domestic travellers are not required to provide evidence of a negative test or to self-isolate at this time, travel inter-provincially is being discouraged by health officials.

The newly added flights said to be carrying COVID-19 cases include:

Feb. 2: Air France flight 74 from Paris to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Feb. 2: WestJet flight 164 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 12 to 18)

Feb. 5: Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Feb. 6: WestJet flight 195 from Calgary to Victoria (rows six to 12)

Feb. 7: Aeromexico flight 696 from Monterrey to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Feb. 7: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 12 to 14)

Feb. 7: Air Canada flight 234 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 12 to 15)

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

To Re-Cap Here Are All The Recent Flights With COVID-19 Cases

Anyone who was on any of the listed flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

