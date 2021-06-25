New Burnaby Tower Will Overtake The Shangri-La As The Tallest Building in BC

There is a new residential tower being completed in Burnaby and it’s going to be a record-breaking one.

As part of the Gilmore Place Development in Brentwood, one of the three towers in construction will become B.C.’s tallest building.

At 64 storeys it will be taller than the Shangri-La in Vancouver, which currently holds the record in B.C.

While it will take the title, some may not be able to tell. Areas of Burnaby, such as Metrotown, have buildings that sit on a higher elevation, so many of those may appear taller but are not.

Regardless this Burnaby tower is shaping up to be one for the books.

About Gilmore Place

Gilmore Place will be located next to the Gilmore SkyTrain station and is expected to really help transform that area into a more urban hub.

The developer, Onni, describes it as “featuring one of Canada’s tallest residential towers, the seamlessly-integrated Gilmore SkyTrain Station, world-class shopping and entertainment, convenient office space and luxurious residential towers, Gilmore Place will redefine metropolitan living in one of Burnaby’s most up-and-coming neighbourhoods, Brentwood.”

There will be three buildings with a podium in-between connecting them. Each building will host panoramic views, as well as a contemporary look and exclusive amenities for residents.

In the design, there will also be 500,000 sq-ft retail space and 1 million sq-ft office area.

What It Would Look Like

