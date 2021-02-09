Treat Your Lover To A Charming Afternoon Tea Sesh This Valentine’s Day

Vancouver’s whimsical Neverland Tea Salon is offering an afternoon tea fit for lovers just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Dig into a variety of treats both savoury and sweet with your loved one by your side.
Valentine’s Day High Tea Line-Up
- Thai red curry egg salad, mango chutney, red pepper, red onion and cucumber
- Truffle mushroom duxelle with port salut cheese on croissant
- Lemon herb mascarpone, cucumber, baby radish and micro greens
- Tarragon chicken salad, candied walnuts, salt roasted pears and pickled grapes
- Prosciutto canape with fig compote, pears and brie cheese
- Hazelnut mocha gateau
- White chocolate mousse and rosewater gel
- Mandarin meringue tart
- Strawberry preserve and vanilla cream choux
- Citrus scone with Devonshire cream and house-made strawberry jam
There are also gluten and dairy omitted versions of the menu available, as well as vegetarian and vegan varieties.
The Valentine’s Day high tea special is available for dine-in or take-out from Feb. 12th to the 15th only.
Neverland Tea Salon
Where: 3066 West Broadway, Vancouver
