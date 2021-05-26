50+ New Shows + Movies Coming To Netflix Canada This June

A new month means a whole bunch of new shows and movies will be coming to Netflix Canada.

Whether you have your own account or borrowing someone else’s, Netflix Canada is about to get a lot more entertaining. We are rounding up everything new you will find on the streaming service over the next month.

Grab some popcorn and get ready to binge.

Coming To Netflix Canada in June 2021

Tuesday, June 1

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know (2020) – Science documentary studying the mystery of Black Holes through the Event Horizon telescope.

(2020) – Science documentary studying the mystery of Black Holes through the Event Horizon telescope. Blood Brother (2018) – Crime-drama centred around two best friends who after a tragic event in their youth go down entirely separate paths in their adult lives.

(2018) – Crime-drama centred around two best friends who after a tragic event in their youth go down entirely separate paths in their adult lives. Cocomelon (Season 3) – The worldwide animated phenomenon returns with a brand new season.

(Season 3) – The worldwide animated phenomenon returns with a brand new season. LEGO Ninjago (3 Seasons) – Animated adventures set in the world of the LEGO Ninjago.

(3 Seasons) – Animated adventures set in the world of the LEGO Ninjago. Crooked House (2017) – The adaptation of Agatha Christie’s most twisted tale, starring Glenn Close.

(2017) – The adaptation of Agatha Christie’s most twisted tale, starring Glenn Close. The Mustang (2019) – A convict struggling with his rehabilitation program training wild horses has a breakthrough and confronts his violent past when he trains a particularly feisty horse.

(2019) – A convict struggling with his rehabilitation program training wild horses has a breakthrough and confronts his violent past when he trains a particularly feisty horse. Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen (2013) – Japanese action-drama.

(2013) – Japanese action-drama. Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen (2013) – Japanese action-drama.

(2013) – Japanese action-drama. Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (2021) Children’s animated musical.

(2021) Children’s animated musical. Thomas and Friends (Season 24) – Animated adventures of Thomas the Tank Engine and the steam engines of the Island of Sodor.

(Season 24) – Animated adventures of Thomas the Tank Engine and the steam engines of the Island of Sodor. Total Drama (5 Seasons).

Wednesday, June 2

Carnaval (2021) Brazilian comedy that sees a heartbroken influencer take her friends on a free trip to Bahia’s vibrant Carnival where she learns life isn’t just about the likes of social media.

Thursday, June 3

Creator’s File: GOLD (Season 1) Japanese mockumentary series from Ryuji Akiyama.

(Season 1) Japanese mockumentary series from Ryuji Akiyama. Dancing Queens (2021) Swedish drama about Dylan Pettersson, a young woman from the Swedish archipelago, who has dreams of performing on the big stage as a professional dancer.

(2021) Swedish drama about Dylan Pettersson, a young woman from the Swedish archipelago, who has dreams of performing on the big stage as a professional dancer. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Season 1) Popular anime feature films coming to Netflix.

(Season 1) Popular anime feature films coming to Netflix. Summertime (Season 2) Italian romantic drama set during the summer on the Adriatic coast where the attraction between two lovers runs wild.

Friday, June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet (2021) David Attenborough narrated documentary on the collapse of biodiversity around the globe.

(2021) David Attenborough narrated documentary on the collapse of biodiversity around the globe. Feel Good (Season 2) Final season of the British LGBT comedy-drama.

(Season 2) Final season of the British LGBT comedy-drama. Human: The World Within (Season 1) PBS documentary series looking into the fascinating world of our own bodies.

(Season 1) PBS documentary series looking into the fascinating world of our own bodies. Sweet and Sour (2021) Romantic K-Drama centred around Jang Hyuk, a man struggling to juggle the relationships of two women in his life, his girlfriend and his competitive colleague.

(2021) Romantic K-Drama centred around Jang Hyuk, a man struggling to juggle the relationships of two women in his life, his girlfriend and his competitive colleague. Sweet Tooth (Season 1) Fantasy-drama based on the DC Comic of the same name. In a post-apocalyptic world, children are being born as hybrids, half-animal, and half-human. Gus, a half-deer and half-human leaves his forest sanctuary and joins a lone traveler to journey across America in search of answers to his past.

(Season 1) Fantasy-drama based on the DC Comic of the same name. In a post-apocalyptic world, children are being born as hybrids, half-animal, and half-human. Gus, a half-deer and half-human leaves his forest sanctuary and joins a lone traveler to journey across America in search of answers to his past. Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021) African rom-com.

(2021) African rom-com. Xtreme (2021) Spanish revenge action-thriller that sees a retired hitman seek revenge on the man responsible for the death of his son and father, his own brother.

Saturday, June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) Documentary about our feline friends.

Wednesday, June 9

Awake (2021) Apocalypse sci-fi drama starring Gina Rodriguez as Jill, a former soldier, whose daughter may hold the cure to saving humanity, who after a devastating world event has lost the ability to sleep.

(2021) Apocalypse sci-fi drama starring Gina Rodriguez as Jill, a former soldier, whose daughter may hold the cure to saving humanity, who after a devastating world event has lost the ability to sleep. Fresh, Fried, and Crispy ( Season 1) Docu-series hosted by food critic Daym Drops looking for the best hot spots for fried food.

Season 1) Docu-series hosted by food critic Daym Drops looking for the best hot spots for fried food. Tragic Jungle (2021) Period drama about a woman fleeing to the jungle to escape an arranged marriage.

Thursday, June 10

Late Night (2019) – Emma Thompson stars as Katherine Newbury, a popular late-night talk show host that suspects she may be about to lose her long-running television show.

Friday, June 11

Lupin (Part 2) Assane is back and he’s out for revenge in the return of Netflix’s biggest international series to date.

(Part 2) Assane is back and he’s out for revenge in the return of Netflix’s biggest international series to date. Skater Girl (2021) Indian-American coming-of-age sports drama that sees Prerna, a rural Indian teenager, find love for Skateboarding and against all odds wants to pursue her dream of competing in the national championships.

Saturday, June 12

Saint Maud (2019) Horror mystery centred around a pious nurse who becomes dangerously obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul.

Monday, June 14

Elite Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe (Season 1) Short spin-off series of the popular Spanish-language drama Elite.

Tuesday, June 15

Desperado (1995) – Crime-thriller from Roberto Rodriguez starring Antonia Banderas and Salma Hayek.

(1995) – Crime-thriller from Roberto Rodriguez starring Antonia Banderas and Salma Hayek. Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman (Season 1) Another spinoff for the popular Spanish series.

(Season 1) Another spinoff for the popular Spanish series. Rhyme Time Town (Season 2) More episodes of the animal animated series for preschoolers from Dreamworks Animation.

(Season 2) More episodes of the animal animated series for preschoolers from Dreamworks Animation. Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation (2020) – The third entry in the Rogue Warfare action franchise.

(2020) – The third entry in the Rogue Warfare action franchise. The Ruins (2008) – Fantasy horror.

(2008) – Fantasy horror. What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) – Family drama starring Johnny Depp as Gilbert Grape, a young man in a small mid-west town struggling to care for his family while trying to find his own happiness.

Wednesday, June 16

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis (Season 1) Short spin-off series of the popular Spanish-language drama Elite.

(Season 1) Short spin-off series of the popular Spanish-language drama Elite. Penguin Town (Season 1) Nature docu-series about a group of endangered Penguins that flock to picturesque South African town

Nature docu-series about a group of endangered Penguins that flock to picturesque South African town Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) – In the wake of the events of Endgame, Peter Parker aka Spider-Man returns to school where his class goes on a field trip to Europe, only for Peter to encounter four destructive elementals, and a mysterious new hero Mysterio.

Thursday, June 17

Black Summer (Season 2) The prequel to Z-Nation continues with a new round of zombie-filled episodes.

(Season 2) The prequel to Z-Nation continues with a new round of zombie-filled episodes. Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel (Season 1) Short spin-off series of the popular Spanish-language drama Elite.

Friday, June 18

Elite (Season 4) Spanish crime-drama centred around the teenagers of a prestigious private school where a clash amongst the working class and the wealthy students leads to murder.

(Season 4) Spanish crime-drama centred around the teenagers of a prestigious private school where a clash amongst the working class and the wealthy students leads to murder. Fatherhood (2021) Kevin Hart stars as Matt, a single father raising his daughter after the unexpected death of his wife.

(2021) Kevin Hart stars as Matt, a single father raising his daughter after the unexpected death of his wife. Jagame Thandhiram (2021) Tamil and Tegu language crime-comedy centred around a nomadic gangster who finds himself torn between the forces of good and evil while trying to find a place to call home.

Wednesday, June 23

Good on Paper (2021) Romantic crime-comedy starring Iliza Shlesinger and Rebecca Rittenhouse

Thursday, June 24

Godzilla Singular Point (2021) Anime series featuring the classic lizard king himself.

(2021) Anime series featuring the classic lizard king himself. The Naked Director (Season 2) Japanese comedy-drama centred around the life and career of Toru Muranishi, the porn director that revolutionized the industry in the 1980s.

Friday, June 25

Sex/Life (Season 1) Drama following a love triangle.

Wednesday, June 30

America: The Motion Picture (2021) A tongue-in-cheek adult animated feature that tells the story of how America won the war of Independence against the British with a chainsaw-wielding George Washington and his beer-loving bro Sam Adams.

Ready to Netflix Canada And Chill?

What shows are you adding to your Netflix Canada list for this summer?

For more things to do around town, check out our Things To Do section.