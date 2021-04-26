It’s that time of the month again! With a new month comes a plethora of new content to binge on Netflix Canada.

As always, all good things must come to an end and sadly some programs will also be leaving the streaming service. Below is our guide to what’s new, notable and leaving during the month of May.

Coming To Netflix Canada In May 2021

Notable, but no release official release date for May:



AlRawabi School for Girls — Netflix Original

Amy Tan Unintended Memoir (2021)

Halston

Mad for Each Other

Master None

Racket Boys

Ragnarok Season 2

Sunday, May 2

Blood Diamond

Dark Skies

Evil Dead

The Forbidden Kingdom

Gandhi

Good Girls Get High

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

La Moitié gauche du frigo

My Awkward Sexual Adventure

New Year’s Eve

On the Basis of Sex

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Total Drama Island

TOTAL Drama: Action

Total Drama: All Stars

Total Drama: Pahkitew Island

Total Drama: Revenge of the Island

Total Drama: The Ridonculous Race

Total Drama: World Tour

Twister

The Upside

Tuesday, May 4

Selena: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix original) – As Selena’s career gains momentum, the singer fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and expand her businesses.

(Netflix original) – As Selena’s career gains momentum, the singer fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and expand her businesses. Trash Truck: Season 2 (Netflix family) – Hank, Trash Truck and animal pals Walter, Donny and Ms. Mona let their imaginations take them on heartwarming adventures in their backyard and beyond!

Wednesday, May 5

Brightburn

Casino

Honey

Honey 2

How High

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix documentary) – The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult.

(Netflix documentary) – The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult. The Wizard

Weird Science

Friday, May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 (Netflix original) – Nanno is back, doling karmic retribution to more students and faculty in a new season of this anthology series — and this time, she’s not alone.

(Netflix original) – Nanno is back, doling karmic retribution to more students and faculty in a new season of this anthology series — and this time, she’s not alone. Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix original) – They’re the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply.

(Netflix original) – They’re the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply. Lost Girls & Love Hotels

Milestone (Netflix film) – Recently marking 500,000 kilometers on the road, a newly bereaved trucker faces the threat of losing the job that has come to define him to a new intern.

(Netflix film) – Recently marking 500,000 kilometers on the road, a newly bereaved trucker faces the threat of losing the job that has come to define him to a new intern. Monster (Netflix film) – A talented teen implicated in a robbery-turned-murder fights for his innocence and integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him.

(Netflix film) – A talented teen implicated in a robbery-turned-murder fights for his innocence and integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him. Patch Adams

Saturday, May 8

Mine (Netflix original) – Encaged in a gold-clad life of secrets and lies, two women in a conglomerate family seek to topple all that stands in their way of finding true joy.

Monday, May 10

Shaft

Tuesday, May 11

Money, Explained (Netflix documentary) – We spend it, borrow it and save it. Now let’s talk about money and its many minefields, from credit cards to casinos, scammers to student loans.

Wednesday, May 12

Dance of the Forty One (Netflix film) – A gay congressman marries the Mexican president’s daughter but cavorts with a young man at a secret club. And then scandal hits. Based on a true story.

(Netflix film) – A gay congressman marries the Mexican president’s daughter but cavorts with a young man at a secret club. And then scandal hits. Based on a true story. Oxygen (Netflix film) – A woman wakes up in a cryogenic unit with no memory. Quickly running out of oxygen, she must find a way to remember who she is in order to survive.

(Netflix film) – A woman wakes up in a cryogenic unit with no memory. Quickly running out of oxygen, she must find a way to remember who she is in order to survive. The Upshaws (Netflix original) – A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.

Thursday, May 13

Castlevania: Season 4 (Netflix anime) – Dracula’s influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire. Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity.

Friday, May 14

A Madea Family Funeral

Ferry (Netflix film) – Before he built a drug empire, Ferry Bouman returns to his hometown on a revenge mission that finds his loyalty tested — and a love that alters his life.

(Netflix film) – Before he built a drug empire, Ferry Bouman returns to his hometown on a revenge mission that finds his loyalty tested — and a love that alters his life. Haunted: Season 3 (Netflix original) – A menacing mansion. A haunting melody. A demonic cat. More real people share scary stories from their past — and the truth is terrifying.

(Netflix original) – A menacing mansion. A haunting melody. A demonic cat. More real people share scary stories from their past — and the truth is terrifying. I Am All Girls (Netflix film) – A relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring.

(Netflix film) – A relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring. Jungle Beat: The Movie (Netflix family) – When a lost and lonely alien crash-lands on Earth, his new crew of talking animal friends helps him get back home — and try to save the world!

(Netflix family) – When a lost and lonely alien crash-lands on Earth, his new crew of talking animal friends helps him get back home — and try to save the world! Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 (Netflix original) – From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home: The Emmy-winning anthology returns with a crop of provocative tales.

(Netflix original) – From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home: The Emmy-winning anthology returns with a crop of provocative tales. Move to Heaven (Netflix original) – Finding life in all that’s left behind, a trauma cleaner with Asperger’s and his ex-con uncle deliver the untold stories of the departed to loved ones.

(Netflix original) – Finding life in all that’s left behind, a trauma cleaner with Asperger’s and his ex-con uncle deliver the untold stories of the departed to loved ones. The Strange House (Netflix film) – When a big-city family moves to a remote town, two young brothers and their new friends try to solve the menacing mystery that haunts their new home.

(Netflix film) – When a big-city family moves to a remote town, two young brothers and their new friends try to solve the menacing mystery that haunts their new home. Synchronic

The Woman in the Window (Netflix film) – Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbors — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window.

Sunday, May 16

Little

Monday, May 17

Annabelle Comes Home

Tuesday, May 18

Men in Black: International

Poms

Sardar Ka Grandson (Netflix film) – A devoted grandson’s mission to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home turns into a complicated, comic cross-border affair.

Wednesday, May 19

The Last Days

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 (Netflix original) – To exact his revenge, Álex will have to bring to light his sister’s darker side — and come to terms with the fact that he never knew the real Sara.

Thursday, May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 (Netflix original) – Now semi-estranged from his mother, Ryan continues exploring the world on his own, with all the complex ups and downs life and love have to offer.

Friday, May 21

Army of the Dead (Netflix film) – After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

(Netflix film) – After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 (Netflix family) – The teen campers on Isla Nublar return for another season of working together to escape from the island of free-roaming dinosaurs.

(Netflix family) – The teen campers on Isla Nublar return for another season of working together to escape from the island of free-roaming dinosaurs. The Neighbor: Season 2 (Netflix original) – Just when Javi thinks he’s conquered being Earth’s superhero, challenges arise from an unlikely competitor … and some extraterrestrial visitors.

Sunday, May 23

Us

Wednesday, May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Netflix film) – A chronicle of the 22-year career of soccer star Roberto Baggio, including his difficult debut as a player and his deep rifts with some of his coaches.

(Netflix film) – A chronicle of the 22-year career of soccer star Roberto Baggio, including his difficult debut as a player and his deep rifts with some of his coaches. High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix film) – Food writer Stephen Satterfield embarks on a vibrant and powerful culinary journey that celebrates the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of the African American people.

(Netflix film) – Food writer Stephen Satterfield embarks on a vibrant and powerful culinary journey that celebrates the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of the African American people. Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Netflix documentary) – This documentary tells the story of the 1999 London bombings that targeted minorities, and the race to find the far-right extremist behind them.

Thursday, May 27

The Banana Splits Movie

Black Space (Netflix original) – A rogue detective with unorthodox means leads an investigation into a massacre committed by unicorn mask-wearing assassins at an Israeli high school.

(Netflix original) – A rogue detective with unorthodox means leads an investigation into a massacre committed by unicorn mask-wearing assassins at an Israeli high school. Blue Miracle (Netflix film) – The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world’s biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage.

(Netflix film) – The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world’s biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage. Eden (Netflix anime) – Created by Justin Leach (Ghost in the Shell 2), Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist) directs the story of robots raising the last human child.

(Netflix anime) – Created by Justin Leach (Ghost in the Shell 2), Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist) directs the story of robots raising the last human child. Soy Rada: Serendipity (Netflix comedy special) – The delightful Argentine comic Agustín Aristarán (aka Soy Rada) is back, this time putting the spotlight on family and parenting, magic and music.

Friday, May 28

Dog Gone Trouble (Netflix family) – The privileged existence of a pampered pooch named Trouble is turned upside down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big city streets.

(Netflix family) – The privileged existence of a pampered pooch named Trouble is turned upside down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big city streets. Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 (Netflix original) – In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same.

(Netflix original) – In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same. The Kominsky Method: Season 3 (Netflix original) – A new chapter unfolds for Sandy as he deals with a difficult loss, a daunting financial obligation, an important reunion and a major career boost.

Monday, May 31

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Netflix original) – This unscripted series follows the members of the Kretz family of Paris and their luxury real estate business.

Everything Leaving Netflix Canada May 2021

Monday, May 3

Mallrats

Thursday, May 13

Sucker Punch

Friday, May 14

Sherlock: Series 1-3

Sunday, May 16

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Thursday, May 20

Silver Linings Playbook

Saturday, May 29

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

Monday, May 31

Full House: Seasons 1-8

For more things to do around town, check out our Things To Do section.