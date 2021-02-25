Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix Canada In March

Let the Netflix binging commence! The streaming service has a bunch of new shows coming in March 2021.

And sadly, all good things must come to an end so we will also be saying goodbye to some other shows that will be leaving Netflix as well.

Everything Coming to Netflix Canada in March

March 1

10 Years

A Perfect Day For Arsenide

Banyuki

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Connected

Diana

Flushed Away

How to Be a Latin Lover

How to Be Really Bad

Jonah Hex

The Karate Kid Part 3

Mary, Queen of Scots

The Pianist

Rock N’ Rolla

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle

Shazam!

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

U.S. Marshals

Welcome to Marwen

March 2

Word Party

March 3

Centigrade

Moxie

Murder Among the Mormons

March 4

Mariposa

Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1)

March 5

City of Ghosts

Dogwashers

Fate of Alakada

Nevanke: Breaking the Silence

Sentinelle

Vice

Yes, God, Yes

March 6

Ladies in Black

March 8

Bombay Begums (Season 1)

March 9

The Houseboat (Season 1)

StarBeam (Season 3)

March 10

Dealer

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1)

Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1)

March 11

The Block Island Sound

Coven of Sisters

March 12

Just In Time

Love Alarm (Season 2)

Paper Lives

Paradise PD (Season 3)

The One (Season 1)

Yes Day (2021)

March 14

The Curse of La Llorona

March 15

Catch.er

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

Struggle Alley

March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1)

March 18

B: The Beginning: Succession (Season 2)

Deadly Illusions

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

March 19

Country Comfort (Season 1)

Sky Rojo (Season 1)

Everything Leaving Netflix Canada in March

March 1



An Interview With God

Balu Mahi

Burden Of Truth

Cliffhanger

The Dark Knight Rises

Down A Dark Hall

Dragons’ Den (2019)

Eighth Grade

The Guild

Kalki

Servant Of The People

Pick Of The Litter

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape

The Natural

Shuddhi

March 4

Rectify (Seasons 1-4)

March 15

Oscar’s Oasis

March 17

Deep Undercover

March 18

The Adjusters

The Beat

Forget Me Not

Timeless Season

March 21

Days We Stared At The Sun

Minority Report

Wake Up

March 22

Limitless

