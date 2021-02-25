Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix Canada In March

Meagan Gill | February 25, 2021
Culture
Everything coming to Netflix June
Photo: Thibault Penin / Unsplash

Let the Netflix binging commence! The streaming service has a bunch of new shows coming in March 2021.

And sadly, all good things must come to an end so we will also be saying goodbye to some other shows that will be leaving Netflix as well.

RELATED:

Everything Coming to Netflix Canada in March

March 1

  • 10 Years
  • A Perfect Day For Arsenide
  • Banyuki
  • Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
  • Connected
  • Diana
  • Flushed Away
  • How to Be a Latin Lover
  • How to Be Really Bad
  • Jonah Hex
  • The Karate Kid Part 3
  • Mary, Queen of Scots
  • The Pianist
  • Rock N’ Rolla
  • Seven Souls in the Skull Castle
  • Shazam!
  • Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
  • Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
  • U.S. Marshals
  • Welcome to Marwen

March 2

  • Word Party

March 3

  • Centigrade
  • Moxie
  • Murder Among the Mormons

March 4

  • Mariposa
  • Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1)

March 5

  • City of Ghosts
  • Dogwashers
  • Fate of Alakada
  • Nevanke: Breaking the Silence
  • Sentinelle
  • Vice
  • Yes, God, Yes

March 6

  • Ladies in Black

March 8

  • Bombay Begums (Season 1)

March 9

  • The Houseboat (Season 1)
  • StarBeam (Season 3)

March 10

  • Dealer
  • Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1)
  • Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1)

March 11

  • The Block Island Sound
  • Coven of Sisters

March 12

  • Just In Time
  • Love Alarm (Season 2)
  • Paper Lives
  • Paradise PD (Season 3)
  • The One (Season 1)
  • Yes Day (2021)

March 14

  • The Curse of La Llorona

March 15

  • Catch.er
  • The Lost Pirate Kingdom
  • Struggle Alley

March 16

  • RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
  • Waffles + Mochi (Season 1)

March 18

  • B: The Beginning: Succession (Season 2)
  • Deadly Illusions
  • Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

March 19

  • Country Comfort (Season 1)
  • Sky Rojo (Season 1)

Everything Leaving Netflix Canada in March

March 1

  • An Interview With God
  • Balu Mahi
  • Burden Of Truth
  • Cliffhanger
  • The Dark Knight Rises
  • Down A Dark Hall
  • Dragons’ Den (2019)
  • Eighth Grade
  • The Guild
  • Kalki
  • Servant Of The People
  • Pick Of The Litter
  • Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape
  • The Natural
  • Shuddhi

March 4

  • Rectify (Seasons 1-4)

March 15

  • Oscar’s Oasis

March 17

  • Deep Undercover

March 18

  • The Adjusters
  • The Beat
  • Forget Me Not
  • Timeless Season

March 21

  • Days We Stared At The Sun
  • Minority Report
  • Wake Up

March 22

  • Limitless

For more things going on, check out our Things To Do section.

Log in or create an account to save content