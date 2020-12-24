O Christmas Tree: Get These Festive Mini Waffles Before They’re Gone

One of the best things about the holidays is indulging in all the festive treats. Nero Waffles is whipping up delicious Christmas tree mini waffles that you have to try this holiday season.
They’re (almost) too cute to eat and come in two decadent varieties: matcha and chocolate.
You can get your hands on these by ordering a box on their website and picking them up in-store at their Seymour location. They’re not available to order over the counter.
Nero Waffles has some of the best waffles you can find in the city, with a plethora of other options available to dig into as well.
Try their original, vanilla custard, speculoos (cookie butter glaze), cherry chocolate and mint white chocolate.
Get a box of 7 mini waffles for $16 or a box of 21 for $45.
Christmas Tree Nero Waffles
Where: Place your order online and pick up in-store at their Seymour location (1002 Seymour Street, Vancouver)
Cost: $16 for a box of 7 or $45 for a box of 21
