Someone Has Been Hanging Needle-Filled Lemons Around Port Coquitlam

Police recently discovered that someone has been hanging needle-filled lemons onto trees in Port Coquitlam.

Coquitlam officers were alerted to the first finding June 22nd, where someone had spotted a lemon hanging on a branch in Gates Park. Someone alerted police to the second one on July 14th, along a trail near Coquitlam River.

While one person reported the first incident to the city, the second incident was reported to a community police station. However, police said things should have been done a little differently.

If you find a lemon with needles, please call us and don't throw it away. Find out more: https://t.co/HnXX6q6H6W pic.twitter.com/xnpcAGUR6x — CQ RCMP (@cqrcmp) July 15, 2020

“If you see something that could be a deliberate attempt at harm, you must call police on the phone rather than send an email,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news release. “Both of these lemons were thrown into the garbage by the people who found them. By the time police received the emails, the evidence was gone and an investigation was virtually impossible.”

Anyone who actively sees someone placing the lemons should call 911. If someone has information about the incidents, they should call the non-emergency line.

