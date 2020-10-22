Nectar Yoga’s Cottages Offer A Staycation For Body & Soul

2020 has been a challenging year for everyone in one way or another—so what better way to ease your stresses than by enjoying a staycation centered around wellness.

Escape to the quaint Bowen Island for a memorable stay at one of Nectar Yoga’s charming cottages nestled in nature.

On a sprawling 20 acres of untouched land—it can accommodate up to 11 guests in five modern yet cozy cabins.

But it’s so much more than just a staycation, it’s a retreat to rejuvenate your body and lift your spirit. Each retreat comes with daily meditation and yoga sessions in a picturesque geodesic dome surrounded by trees—to ensure guests feel relaxed.

Take part in as many practices and sessions as you please and spend the rest of the time reading in your cottage or outside in a hammock, hiking the nearby trails or exploring all the great shops and cafes the island has to offer.

Nectar Yoga also offers its guests with nourishing breakfasts each day of their stay featuring locally grown and organic ingredients.

Guests can enhance their experience by adding a massage or tarot card reading to their stay. It’s the perfect getaway for anyone looking for an escape from everyday life, from solo travelers and friends to couples or parents seeking some much-needed self care time.

“Our offerings are needed now more than ever, so people can take that critical first step towards greater wholeness and consciousness,” said Andrea Clark, Co-owner, Nectar Yoga.

“By calming the mind and finding strength from deep within, guests are empowered to bring peace to their daily lives.”

Their standard retreats are a minimum of two nights, however, day-retreats, workshops and special events are also offered.

The serene space is located mere minutes from Snug Cove—with ferries crossing from the mainland every hour.

Nectar Yoga B&B

Where: 720 Gardner Ln, Bowen Island

