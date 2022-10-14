How To Wine Down On a Weekend Getaway To Naramata This Fall

Hopping from vineyard to vineyard and wine tasting the day away might seem like a summer thing, but fall is actually the perfect time to do just that.

We’ve been seeing an unseasonably warm autumn so far and what better way to make the most of it than taking off on a weekend getaway to B.C.’s wine country?

Nestled in the Okanagan Valley, Naramata Bench is home to the highest concentration of wineries in the province.

Beyond that, the region features a plethora of farm-to-table dining options, outdoor attractions and unique places to stay.

RELATED: 19 Photos That Prove Fall in B.C. Is Like Nowhere Else In The World

How to wind down (and wine down) in Naramata

Where to drink

Discover the more than 40 wineries that make up the region, with barrels upon barrels of Merlot, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and everything in-between.

For sparkling wines specifically, you have to visit Bella Wines for a tasting unlike any other. Owner Jay is well-known in Naramata, and so are his wines (and the famous pigs living on his property).

Using traditional and ancestral methods, Bella is B.C.’s only wine producer that focuses on bubbles exclusively.

Another popular spot is Nichol Vineyard, which serves up some amazing views along with its vast selection of wines.

Nichol Vineyard is among the first three pioneering wineries on the Naramata Bench. The small-but-mighty family-run winery was also the first of its kind to plant Syrah in Canada.

Daydreamer Wines is the “daydream” of co-owners Rachel and Marcus Ansems, who have both been in the wine business for over 20 years.

Marcus is one of six masters of wine in Canada and the only university qualified winemaker. This dynamic duo is all about growing grapes with a sustainable approach.

Give your palette a break from wine (just for a little while) and check out Legend Distilling. This true craft distillery produces premium small batch gin, vodka, whisky and other local liqueurs.

It also has a sprawling backyard area where you can enjoy some sips and bites with the unsurpassed views of Naramata as the ultimate backdrop. You can’t leave without trying one of their signature G&T slushies though.

Where to eat

Pair your wine with some farm-to-table eats at several must-visit spots in and around the Naramata Bench.

On your way up to Naramata, be sure to stop in at Wayne & Freda. This quaint cafe nestled in Penticton serves coffee as well as a curated menu consisting of breakfast sandwiches, baked goods, hearty bowls and seasonally inspired toasts.

To stock up on fresh produce, preserves and other locally-grown items, head to Naramata’s Farmer’s Market, which runs on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Manitou Park.

For a whimsical experience, look no further than the Neverland Tea Cottage. It’s the sister high tea spot to Vancouver’s Neverland Tea Salon and it’s every bit as magical.

Start off with some sparkling wine, before digging into a variety of miniature sandwiches, decadent desserts and scones complete with clotted cream and jam.

Of course, you’ll also be able to sip on as many cups of tea as your heart desires while enjoying the charming fairytale-inspired atmosphere.

Hillside Winery and Bistro is one of the region’s top dining spots, and it features an upper patio with unsurpassed views of Okanagan Lake.

The menu features a series of small plates, including Tanto Latte Burrata, Elk Tartare, Tomato Caprese and the Naramata Bench Board filled with house-cured meats, local cheeses, walnut bread and pickled vegetables.

Or get a meal for two, with the 50-ounce Tomahawk steak served with seasonally inspired accompaniments.

Nestled on the slope of Munson Mountain, the Restaurant at Poplar Grove is another incredible place to dine.

Sip and savour Poplar’s award-winning wines while overlooking the vineyard and Okanagan Lake.

The menu has a series of small plates including Beef Tartare, Watermelon Panzanella and Parmesan Gougeres.

For large plates, opt for their BBQ Glazed Pork Chop, Slow-Cooked Chuck Flat, or Crispy Skin Salmon.

Last but not least, is the Restaurant at Naramata Inn. Led by top Canadian chef Ned Bell, this restaurant offers a hyper-local dining experience.

Start off with dishes like their Naramata Apple Sourdough Bread, Beets & Naramata Honey, Pacific Scallops and Corn or 63 Acres Beef Tartare.

For mains, try their Dry Aged Fraser Valley Duck, Yarrow Meadows Chicken ‘Succotash’ or Wild B.C. Seafood.

Save some room for dessert though. Their list of sweets includes a Roasted Orchard Fruit Pot De Creme, Hazelnut Chocolate Cake, Chocolate and Whiskey Truffles, Ice Cream and Sorbet and more.

Where to go

After eating and drinking your way through the region, you must also explore some of its scenic attractions.

Take a quick hike along Naramata Creek to reach the cascading Naramata Creek Park Waterfall.

It’s about a 2.4 km trek round-trip and only takes an hour or so. The trail is popular all seasons of the year, but fall brings that crisp air and foliage that make it even more of a beautiful sight to see.

Go for a bike ride to Little Tunnel along the Kettle Valley Railway Trail, where you’ll want to stop and stay for awhile.

There’s picnic tables to enjoy lunch before heading back, but not before taking lots of photos of this breathtaking location.

Rock Ovens Regional Park can also be discovered along the KVR. The park is home to a series of hiking trails leading to more than 10 “rock ovens” which were built by immigrant workers while building the Kettle Valley Railway. The rock ovens were used to bake bread to feed the workers during that time.

Where to stay

Check into Sandy Beach Lodge and Resort for a relaxing stay that you might never want to check out of.

The family-friendly getaway invites guests to “relax, play and enjoy.” It features both lakefront log cottages, as well as charming guest rooms.

It’s nestled right along the beach, where you can enjoy a book or build a sandcastle or two.

The resort also has everything you need right on-site, including a pool, hot tub, basketball hoops, tennis court, and even a foosball table.

It also comes equipped with kayaks you can take out, along with bocce ball and croquet sets.

Breakfast is included as part of the stay, and it changes everyday with seasonal inspired ingredients to get your day started on the right foot.

Or step back in time with a memorable stay at the historic Naramata Inn, built 114 years ago. Every room has unique touches showing off its 1908 charm with clawfoot tubs and turn-of-the-century carpentry.

The inn has 12 rooms, each with access to the upper veranda offering serene views of the gardens and the lake.

Despite its age, it has reliable WiFi, along with cozy linens for a comfortable stay.

A light breakfast is also included with the stay, which consists of fresh fruit and a yogurt parfait with granola.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.