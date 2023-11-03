Kids Can Explore This Massive Indoor Playground at Surrey’s TD Explore Zone

The Museum of Surrey’s TD Explore Zone is an awesome indoor playground that’s perfect for kids.

It’s a huge 12,000 square-foot space where children can have a blast while learning new things. This place is all about hands-on learning, and it focuses on a super important topic: sustainability.

And the best part, the playground is both cost-free and equipped with Wi-Fi.

Indoor Playground

The TD Explore Zone is all about taking care of our planet and making sure we have enough for the future.

Inside this incredible indoor playground, there are 16 different play stations and six special areas, including a super-sized tree house, slide and wind wall. A 17th play station will be installed in January, 2024.

Kids can explore a river, a farm, wetlands, the ocean, the forest, and the city. Each area has its own cool stuff to do.

In the forest section, there’s a treehouse you can climb up, and it even has windows to peek through. It’s like a mini adventure in the woods!

The farm area has an orchard and a farm, so you can learn about where our food comes from. In the ocean zone, you can hop on a fishing boat, catch magnetic fish, and even use a scarf cannon for fun.

When you visit the city part, you’ll find street lamps that light up when you turn the crank.

There’s also an interactive bike, digital touch pads, and an electric car to explore. All these things show you how our cities work and how we can use clean energy.

The TD Explore Zone came to life in 2018, thanks to a super generous donation of $500,000 from the TD Bank Group. Their goal is to help kids learn in exciting ways and be ready for the ever changing world.

TD Explore Zone at the Museum of Surrey

Address: Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free