Here’s All The Movies Screening Metro Vancouver’s Only Drive-In This Long Weekend

If you are looking to catch some movies on the big screen this long weekend, why not make it a drive-in?

Metro Vancouver’s only drive-in movie theatre is hosting a couple of blockbusters, sure to excite and spook anyone attending. The theatre is none other than Twilight Drive-In located in Langley.

If you have yet to experience heading to Twilight, now is a perfect time. There is even a double feature occurring this Thanksgiving long weekend to take advantage of.

RELATED: 23 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This Thanksgiving Long Weekend (Oct 8-11)

There are two movies featured this weekend, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Malignant.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

This movie has been a highly anticipated as one of Marvel Comics characters Venom takes the screen. The movie is about a character named Eddie Brock who has to learn to co-exist with the extraterrestrial symbiote within him, Venom. They must work together to defeat a serial killer, Cletus Kasady. It is an action-packed, must-see Marvel thriller.

Malignant

New this year, this horror film brings an exciting and thrilling chill to the big screen. The main character, Madison, is a young woman that has terrifying visions of the murders of strangers. She eventually decides she must go and find the victims and try to save them. The movie promises to be suspenseful.

Screening Times

Both movies are being screened all weekend long, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Venom is being shown as part of the double-feature at 7:30 p.m. and Malignant is being shown at 9:15 p.m.

You can arrive early for both shows or go later for just one. Purchasing tickets online ahead of time is advised.

Twilight Drive-In

Address: 3350 260th Street & Fraser Highway, Langley

Tickets: Purchase them online, prior to driving in.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.