Here’s All The Movies Screening at Langley’s Drive-In Theatre this Weekend

It’s nearly the long weekend and one thing to do while still social distancing is to get out to the drive-in movie theatre.
Langley’s Twilight Theatre is open to the public, with a limit to the number of cars. The theatre has introduced online ticket sales, along with other measures, as no walk-ins are permitted at this time.
So, here’s what you can get out to see this weekend:
Friday, July 31st:
- 9:05 pm Transformers
- 11:45 pm Bumblebee
Saturday, August 1st:
- 9:05 pm Jungle Book
- 11:15 pm Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Sunday, August 2nd:
- 9:00 pm Babe
- 10:45 pm Liar Liar
- 12:30 am American Pie
But if you’d rather check out a movie from home, you can see what’s coming to Netflix Canada next month. So, what film will you be checking out this weekend?
For more things to do, head to our Events section.
