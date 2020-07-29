Here’s All The Movies Screening at Langley’s Drive-In Theatre this Weekend

It’s nearly the long weekend and one thing to do while still social distancing is to get out to the drive-in movie theatre.

Langley’s Twilight Theatre is open to the public, with a limit to the number of cars. The theatre has introduced online ticket sales, along with other measures, as no walk-ins are permitted at this time.

So, here’s what you can get out to see this weekend:

Friday, July 31st:

9:05 pm Transformers

11:45 pm Bumblebee

Saturday, August 1st:

9:05 pm Jungle Book

11:15 pm Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Sunday, August 2nd:

9:00 pm Babe

10:45 pm Liar Liar

12:30 am American Pie

But if you’d rather check out a movie from home, you can see what’s coming to Netflix Canada next month. So, what film will you be checking out this weekend?

