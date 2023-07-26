Discover the Most Valuable $2 Canadian Coins Worth Money

Calling all coin collectors (or those looking to get into the hobby). If you find any of these valuable $2 Canadian coins in your wallet, you’re going to want to set them aside for a rainy day.

According to renowned coin dealer Rob Paulsen Coin, there are toonies that are worth a whole lot more than a couple of bucks and they’re highly sought after by avid collectors.

Most Valuable $2 Canadian Coins

1999 Nunavut Two Dollars

This $2 coin was minted to commemorate the formation of Nunavut. It features an Aboriginal man taking part in the traditional drum dance. It’s made of gold, yellow in the centre, and white around the outside. As commemorative pieces, these coins were destined for collectors, rather than for general circulation.

A specimen graded proof 69 by independent assessors the Numismatic Guaranty Company was offered at auction in the summer of 2021. The estimate was $2,200 to $3,200, but it went unsold.

1996 Beaded Two Dollars, PCGS AU55

This $2 coin minted in 1996 proves that coins don’t have to be old in order to be valuable. Known as the “beaded” toonie, this coin has a unique feature that sets it apart from other $2 dollar coins of the same year. Its beaded border runs all the way around the edge of both sides of the coin. According to Rob Paulsen Coin, only four coins with this beaded border are known to exist.

It sold for $4,700 Canadian and the buyer had to pay a premium of $700 Canadian to the auction house. That made a total spend of $5,400 Canadian.

1888, Newfoundland, Victoria Gold 2 Dollars, PCGS MS64

This special coin was minted in 1888, when Queen Victoria was on the throne. She’s even featured on one side of it. This coin was last offered for sale in 2011. It had been graded mint state 64 by the PCGS, which is a designation that indicated it had never been circulated. It’s just one point short of “gem quality” status.

It sold for $4,025. And if you’re interested in acquiring it today, the winning bidder is prepared to entertain offers of more than $6,000.

1885, Newfoundland, Victoria Gold 2 Dollars, 1885, PCGS MS64

This one was minted for Newfoundland in the reign of Queen Victoria and dated in 1885. It was graded mint state 64 by the PCGS. But the auctioneers’ catalogue noted that it was more like a “specimen” coin than a mint state one.

It came up for sale in 2019, as part of the Canadian coin collection of George Hans Hook. The sale price, including buyer’s premium, was $3,120.

1880, Newfoundland. Victoria Gold 2 Dollars, PCGS MS62

This 1880 coin was minted for Newfoundland during its time as a British colony. This one was graded mint state 62 by the PCGS and only four coins of higher quality are known to exist.

When it came to auction in 2014, it attracted a lot of interest from bidders and eventually sold for a cool $7,637.

1872, Newfoundland, Victoria Gold 2 Dollars, Reeded Edge, PCGS SP65

This one is also known as a specimen coin, with greenish-gold toning and reflective fields. There are no major flaws, and it was graded SP65 by the PCGS, making it a “gem quality” coin.

Fewer than ten of these specimen coins were ever struck, which of course makes it a super valuable piece amongst collectors.The last time it appeared at auction was way back in 2003, when it fetched $27,025.

Newfoundland, Victoria Gold 2 Dollars, Two Dot, 1870, PCGS MS63

This 1870 coin is yet another example of a $2 piece minted in London for Newfoundland. It has the portrait of a young Queen Victoria on one side.

This one had been graded by the PCGS as mint state 63, which is the second highest quality coin of its type in existence. It came to auction in 2003, setting an auction record of $8,625.

Newfoundland, Victoria Gold Specimen 2 Dollars, 1865, PCGS SP64

If you want to know the difference between a mint state and a specimen coin, this is the perfect example. Rob Paulsen Coin says it’s a specimen graded SP64 by the PCGS and it shows the detailed strike and clear fields that set this one apart from mint state coins.

It was the second finest coin ever to have been graded by the PCGS, short of the top spot by only 1 point. It came to auction in January 2022, and sold for an incredible $22,800.