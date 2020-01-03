These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In British Columbia In 2019

Of the 41,000 babies born in B.C. last year, many parents opted for the same baby names.

Every year, the Vital Statistics Agency composes a list of the most popular names.

Of those names, Olivia was the most popular for those in B.C. This name first gained popularity in 1974 and began to rise in popularity in the ’90’s.

Following Olivia on the list for most popular baby names is:

Oliver

Lucas

Liam

Ethan

Noah

William

Benjamin

Charlotte

Emma

Leo

These statistics are from January 1 to December 18, 2019. And several of these popular names are the same from 2018. The exception is Logan and Amelia, which were two of the most popular names in 2018, but did not make it onto the 2019 list.

New to 2019 is William, Leo, Liam and Charlotte. There were 40,978 babies born in 2019 in B.C. compared to 43,844 B.C. babies in 2018.

