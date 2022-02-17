Big appetite? No problem. Up your burger game by sinking your teeth into one of these monster burgers in Vancouver.

Loaded with all the toppings you could ever dream of, you will definitely not leave any of these spots hungry.

Monster Burgers in Vancouver

The Beast at Cannibal Cafe



I mean, it’s not called “The Beast” for no reason. It’s so big in fact, that it’s actually a challenge to finish it. Consisting of eight patties, eight double cheddar slides and eight double bacon strips, even those with the biggest of appetites will struggle with this one.

Anyone who attempts the challenge will have to finish the burger in its entirety in just 30 minutes. If they’re successful, they get a free meal, t-shirt and will be featured on the restaurant’s wall of fame. Find this burger of epic proportions at Cannibal Cafe.

Location: Cannibal Cafe, 1818 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Crying Chicken at To Dine For Eatery

This joint whips up a variety of monster burgers you must try, including their “Crying Chicken.” The massive burger packs some heat and is topped off with mozzarella. One bite and you’ll likely be hooked.

To Dine For has a bunch of other to die for burger offerings, like their classic cheese, mushroom lover, Kimchi and PB and bacon varieties.

Location: To Dine For Eatery, #101-333 Terminal Ave, Vancouver



DownLow Chicken

Start the day off on the right foot with a brunch slider. DownLow Chicken whips up an absolutely incredible Fried Chicken and Waffle Slider that will definitely not disappoint.

It includes double cheese waffles as the bun, with a boneless chicken thigh, slaw, pickles, picked red onions and smoked jalapeno honey mayo. Make it a double if you’re feeling really hungry.

Location: DownLow Chicken, 905 Commercial Drive, Vancouver and 6065 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Super TEXX burger at Texx Big Burger

Everything is bigger in Texas, or in this case, Surrey. Texx Big Burger is known for its humongous burgers. Order their Super TEXX Burger, Double TEXX Mix, TEXX Big Burger and much more.

Plus, you can get your choice of toppings for no additional cost. They include: lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, raw onions, grilled onions, hot sauce, grilled mushrooms, jalapenos, red relish, honey mustard, BBQ sauce, green peppers, plum, ketchup and mayo. Pile them up as high as you like.

Location: Texx Big Burger, 10320 Whalley Blvd, Surrey

Hot Crunch at Bells & Whistles

Try out the Hot Crunch at Bells & Whistles. This spicy burger doesn’t mess around. It consists of a hand-formed beef patty, banana peppers, jalapeno jack cheese, slaw and a sriracha lime aioli.

There’s also some chips added in there for a crunch factor and it’s made with Swiss Bakery’s iconic milk bun.

Location: Bells & Whistles, 3296 Fraser Street, Vancouver and 4497 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

