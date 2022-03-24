People Are Now Spending $70K Over Asking For Mobile Homes in Coquitlam

A premanufactured mobile home in Coquitlam just sold for over $500,000.

This has some people shocked because a manufactured home, a type of mobile home that largely premade and assembled on site, is pretty much the cheapest option for a detached home.

According to Zealty, the Coquitlam residence at 145 King Edward St. in Millcreek Village is 35 years old and is 1,600 square feet. It sold for $520,000, which was $70,000 over asking, after being listed for six days.

RELATED: This Surrey Townhome Was Just Sold For $310K Over Asking

In perspective, one single (not prefabricated) detached home in Coquitlam that is less or around the same amount of square feet is often over $3,000,000.

Price wise, buying a detached home is more comparable to purchasing a condo.

Mobile home owners also need to pay a pad rental fee, which is comparable to a strata fee and can be around $700 – $1,100.

A big reason someone might consider a mobile or manufactured home over a condo is privacy. You are not sharing walls with neighbours.

This price for a manufactured home is indicative of a low supply of detached homes and an overvalued real estate market.

At this rate, if you are thinking about moving into a van down by the river, you should probably buy now.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.