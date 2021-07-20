Canada Has The Highest Mobile Data Plan Prices In The World (Graph)

A recent report by telecoms website Tefficient has once again reiterated how expensive mobile data plan prices are in Canada in comparison to the rest of the world.

Similar studies were done in 2018 and although there have been talks on making it more affordable in recent years, it appears that this has not actually happened.

The report looks at the data rates and usage of 44 countries from all regions of the world.

It highlights that Canada has one of the lowest average data usage, at 2.3 GB of mobile data per month. Only Belgium, Portugal, and Czech Republic reported less usage.

Canadian Data Usage VS Cost

Although a gigabyte has never been cheaper in most places in the world, Canada continues to charge consumer a very high fee.

The graph below shows where Canadian service providers stand in regards to total revenue per consumed gigabyte. This is far above any other country in the world, making it more than double per gig than the next country on the list.

You can see the full report from Tefficient here.

Canadian Data Plan Prices

Earlier this month, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) sent out messaging to promote low-cost plans for Canada.

Are you on a tight budget and in need of a low-cost mobile plan?

By July 14 2021, @Bell @Rogers @TELUS and @SaskTel are expected to start offering BYOD low-cost plans.

For more details: https://t.co/GzvUDmlWBj pic.twitter.com/MOMvRYvBbW — CRTCeng (@CRTCeng) June 25, 2021

Major Providers like Rogers, Bell, and Telus have agreed to offer cheaper plans to Canadians by July 14, 2021.

This includes low-cost plans for at least 3GB of data at $35 per month. A similar initiative in 2018, offered 1GB of monthly data for $30.

However, even with these new “lower rates,” Canadians will still find themselves spending more money on data in comparison to the rest of the world.

