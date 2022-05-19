Where To Find The Best Mexican Street Tacos in Vancouver

Craving a taste of Mexico without having to leave the city?

Look no further than these hot spots serving up authentic Mexican street tacos in Vancouver.

Best Mexican Street Tacos In Vancouver

La Catrina

Stop by this bustling counter-serve eatery for a vast selection of mouth-watering street-style tacos. They have everything from pastor, carnitas, mole and fish tacos to tinga de pollo and picadillo tacos. They also whip up some pretty incredible burritos and quesadillas.

Address: 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver and 1187 Denman Street, Vancouver

Tacofino

One of BC’s best taco shops that originated in Tofino, has several locations across Vancouver. Their taco line-up includes: pork al pastor, fish, steak, eggplant, crispy chicken, red chorizo, pork gringa, veggie gringa, crispy oyster mushroom and octopus tostada. And you really can’t go wrong with any of them.

Address: 1025 Mainland Street, 15 W Cordova Street, 1050 W Pender Street #122, 1909 W 4th Avenue, 8 E 5th Avenue and 2327 E Hastings Street in Vancouver

Mi Casa Mexicana

Get your fill of street-style tacos at this joint. They offer a wide range of tacos (chorizo, al pastor, tinga, vegetarian) for a great deal. Get their taco trio, which includes three tacos of your choice piled high with toppings for $17. They have lots of other specials as well, including their epic quesa-taco.

Address: 2015 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Sombreros

Head over to this easygoing venue offering tacos with fresh tortillas plus shelves full of authentic Mexican products and snacks. Try their carnitas, tinga, pastor or veggie tacos (just to name a few). They’re also known for their delicious tamales and chilaquiles.

Address: 1290 Howe Street, Vancouver



Adelitas

This must-visit spot is all about authentic Mexican eats that will definitely hit the spot the next time the craving hits. They have lots of street-style tacos to choose from. Try their roasted pork, roasted lamb, grilled shrimp, steamed beef tongue, grilled basa fish or carnitas.

Address: 5178 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop

This joint specializes in street tacos. And they have lots of locations in Vancouver and North Vancouver. Dig into one of their delicious taco offerings, including their pastor, carnitas, mole, asada, fish baja or tinga de pollo varieties.

Address: 2450 Yukon Street, 586 Hornby Street, 322 W Hastings Street, 851 W Georgia Street in Vancouver and 213 – 1305 Welch Street in North Vancouver

