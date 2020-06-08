Metro Vancouver’s Largest Indoor Amusement Park Just Opened Doors in Surrey

Metro Vancouver just opened its largest indoor amusement park and it features bowling, mini-golf, an arcade and rollerblading.

Central City Fun Park opened its doors, Friday in Surrey, where the centre is built around a massive skating rink.

However due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park is operating at a reduced capacity, going from 300 guests to 40 at a time.

The owners are also asking patrons to wear masks and will provide some if needed. There is also a virtual reality area, but the owners are closing off that area in the meantime, as the masks are difficult to thoroughly sanitize. They have also temporarily closed the pizzeria and party rooms.

You must purchase tickets ahead of time for $20 each and guests are allowed to stay for up to two hours.

As for other amusement parks in Vancouver, the PNE may still open this year, but in a different format to coincide with safety measurements.

