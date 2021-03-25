10 Fun Things To Do in Metro Vancouver This Weekend (March 26-28)

Don’t just sit there bored. Spring is here!

You may be surprised, but there are actually a lot of great things to do that are Covid safe in and around Metro Vancouver. While you may be having a mind block coming up with things to do, that’s where we come in.

We are rounding up some great weekend activities to do locally.

Here’s What We Suggest This March Weekend

Chase Some Celebrities

With so many shows and movies filming locally, you may want to take the time and drive or walk around various parts of Metro Vancouver this weekend. In doing so you may catch some stars that are here now, movie stars that is.

Check Out Black + Blue’s Rooftop Patio

The popular steakhouse, Black + Blue just opened up it’s rooftop patio and transformed it into a stunning garden. If you do go there, and we suggest you do, be sure to enter the contest that is currently running to win a $100 gift card.

Visit Imagine VanGogh

Imagine VanGogh is drumming up a lot of buzz as it opened last week. If you hadn’t gotten tickets before, the event organizers have extended dates and more availability. You may want to book your tickets now.

Find Blossoming Cherry Blossoms

The cherry blossoms are here and starting to take bloom. We have a number of city guides to spot these early blooms in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey and Richmond. You can also take a look at the various events and virtual opportunities to view cherry blossoms via the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival.

Go To The Drive-In Theatre

Metro Vancouver’s Twilight Drive-In theatre is running strong this spring break, and is showcasing a movie every single night. Visit this one of its kind Metro Vancouver theatre for some fun without having to leave your ride.

Take A Hike

It may go without saying that we have some amazing hikes locally in Metro Vancouver. There are a number of ones that are family-friendly, and some that are good no matter what the weather.

Visit The Burnaby Village Museum

The Burnaby Village museum is always a great family-friendly spot to visit, and this spring break they are offering free admission. There are a number of safety protocols in place, making it safe and enjoyable.

Experience Arctic Voices at Science World

If you haven’t yet had the chance, there is no time like the present to check out Arctic Voices at Science World. This interactive exhibit is drawing a lot of attention on social media and is a unique way to escape to the Arctic.

Go To VanDusen

We are lucky to be surrounded by beauty, so take advantage on a clear day. Visit either VanDusen Gardens or take an escape to discover a tropical oasis at the Bloedel Conservatory.

Take A Dip At Watermania

Splash around at this Richmond waterpark that has a lot of fun features, including a wave pool. Watermania has opened up and is a great option for indoor swimming fun for all ages.

Make the most of the weekend and take the opportunity to enjoy everything Spring has to offer. There are a lot of options that are great for a date night, or family fun. For more ideas be sure to check out our Spring Break Guide.

