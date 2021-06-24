11 Fun Things To Do Around Vancouver This Sizzling Weekend

As the weather heats up and the weekend nears, it’s time to plan some weekend fun.

Even though there is a heat wave warning coming up, many of us can’t help but want to go out and enjoy the warm summer weather.

We’ve rounded up some ideas that will keep you cool and entertained all weekend long. Just remember to always stay safe, hydrated and wear sunscreen.

Metro Vancouver Weekend Guide – June 25

Splash Around In A Waterpark Or Two

These wet and wild waterparks are a perfect way to spend a hot day, and lucky for us there are so many scattered across our province. Chances are no matter where you are living or even vacationing, there may be a cool waterpark to check out where you are.

Most waterparks are already opened or reopening just this weekend, while others are scheduled for July 1st. Take a look at some of the best waterparks in BC to cool off in this summer.

Play At A New Playground

While you may enjoy your neighbourhood playground, there are actually a lot of great play areas within Metro Vancouver that are worth a drive. Many of them also have a splash area that is perfect for keeping yourself and the kids cool during the upcoming warm months.

Check out our round up of the best playgrounds in Metro Vancouver and see which ones you may want to add to your bucket list.

FlyOver Hawaii

It may be a while until international travel restrictions are lifted, so this could be the perfect time to try out FlyOver Canada’s latest experience “Hawaii From Above”. The ride takes you on a virtual flight across multiple landscapes, using 360° visuals, wind, mist, and scents to enhance the experience.

Soaring over islands and oceans, this temporary escape may be what you need. The event will take place from June 18 – August 15.

Shop At Disney One More Time

The Disney stores have officially announced their closing date, and now is the best time to take advantage of the merch. The Burnaby and Vancouver stores, as well as the Surrey store are having “everything must go” sales up until they close on July 14. You can get away from the heat in the air-conditioned mall this way.

Weekend Fun At Playland

Summer isn’t quite the same without a trip to Playland and it officially reopened to the public. The amusement park is opened on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-5pm throughout June. The operating dates, will expand to more days and nights later in the summer. It’s encouraged to get tickets online to ensure social distancing is possible.

Challenge Yourself At A Floating Water Park

Harrison Hot Springs has a floating water park right on the lake and it opens this weekend on June 26. This crowd-pleasing adventure is equipped with multiple inflatable slides, swings, teeter-totters, and platforms where you can catapult yourself into the water. It’s a perfect way to cool off in high heat and also have a tonne of fun.

Experience A Sea Of Lavender

This long anticipated event finally had their soft opening last week. This brand new lavender farm has 7 acres covered in a variety of different lavenders. Lavenders are also known to have medicinal and calming qualities, which would make the visit extra enjoyable after a stressful year. Tickets are currently on sale, and they are open daily until October.

Be A Food Truck Foodie

No weekend is complete without a delicious food treat. The area near the intersection of Broadway and Granville Street is hosting a regular weekend pop-up food-truck festival called “Thank Granville It’s Food trucks” (TGIF). With about 20 different food trucks with varying weekly schedules, the event offers something new each weekend. The festival will take place every Friday and Saturday for the whole summer.

There is also a brand new free community market in Burnaby called “Shop the Block” featuring the region’s top food trucks and local vendors. Their grand opening is this weekend, with prizes for the first 100 guests.

Go For Brunch

While you may be extending your breakfast later, why not enjoy brunch? Check out these 7 brunch spots In South Surrey / White Rock that are worth the drive. If you take brunch seriously as we do, be sure to check out one of these spots in South Surrey and White Rock and are well known for their delicious selections.

Try A Limited Edition Ice Cream Sandwich

On June 26 only, you can get a unique flavour of ice cream sandwiches at Mister Artisan Ice Cream. The French Toast ice cream sando is available in Yaletown only, for one day with some of the proceeds going to charity. A massive ice cream sandwich may be a great way to cool down.

Take In The Views From A Cliff in Delta

Fred Gingell Park in Delta offers a workout as well as some amazing views. Enthusiasts in the area often call it a mini Grouse Grind. The 50m high cliff comes with stairs that lead to the scenic Tsawwassen Beach. The lookout area also offers unsurpassed views of the Strait of Georgia and the Gulf Islands.

