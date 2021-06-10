11 Fun Things You Can Do Around Vancouver This Weekend

It’s an exciting time in some ways, as things begin to re-open and events and such have figured out safe ways to continue.

As a result, there is no shortage of items to keep yourself, your friends, and your family entertained.

Here is our round up of fun events and activities happening in and around Metro Vancouver this weekend.

11 Weekend Activities Around Vancouver

Get Spell Bound At Wings and Wizards

Started this week, Wings and Wizards is being held at BC Place Stadium and entertaining to any wizardry and Harry Potter fans. With over 7,000-sq-ft of event space, using cutting-edge interactive technologies and motion tracking devices. It is said to create a fun and immersive environment for the whole family. If you are undecided, take a sneak peak.

Feast At Food Truck Festival Like No Other

The area near the intersection of Broadway and Granville Street is hosting a regular weekend pop-up food-truck festival called “Thank Granville It’s Food trucks” (TGIF). With about 20 different food trucks with varying weekly schedules, the event offers something new each weekend. The festival will take place every Friday and Saturday for the whole summer.

Drink Afternoon Tea in the Window

Tea lovers can try to book a table in the window display of Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s Notch 8 restaurant to enjoy high tea. This allows customers to have their tea right on the window facing W. Georgia street as passerby walks on the street. The event tends to sell out fast but it’s worth a shot.

Discover A Hidden Cocktail Bar

Go on a mini adventure to find one of Vancouver’s newest cocktail bar which resides in a hidden location. Chupito is a fun Mexican-inspired bar serving up various drinks and good eats which is definitely worth checking out.

Take To The Sky via Sea to Sky Gondola

The Sea To Sky Gondola is officially this weekend on June 11. The scenic attraction, located 45 minutes from Vancouver, in Squamish B.C. has been closed for 8 months straight. They are now reopening for the summer and all guest services will be open to welcome the public.

Sips & Selfies At The Coolest New Coffee Shop

Nemesis Coffee has opened up its all-new location and the new building is absolutely stunning. It is located within the massive flower-shaped 20,000 square-foot plaza next to the entrance of Emily Carr University of Art & Design. It’s definitely a place that will draw attention and require some good photos to be taken.

Check Out The New Mall In Burnaby

If staying inside and malls are your thing, then head over to the Amazing Brentwood Mall. New businesses are opening up every week, and their newly opened Tables food court is a whole vibe. It is a super trendy 780-seat dining area that doesn’t look quite like your typical food court. There is a modern-day edge, a lot of light, and floor-to-ceiling windows, giving this space a lot of natural beauty.

Go For A Naked Bike Ride

If you dare to go bare the annual World Naked Bike Ride is happening this weekend. Riders are welcome to meet at Sunset Beach (near the corner of Beach Avenue and Bute Street) at 12pm. As always, participation for the ride and activities during the day are free.

Let Loose and Visit Playland