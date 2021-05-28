Though it’s been a bit of a guessing game lately, the Metro Vancouver weather forecast is calling for soaring temperatures next week.

Apparently temperatures are expected to be the hottest of the year so far.

On average, end of May usually sees temperatures starting to warm up. However, weather forecasters suggest it is currently 5°C to 10°C above average for this time of year.

RELATED: 9 Metro Vancouver Parks That Also Have Lakes For The Perfect Outdoor Adventure

How Hot Will Vancouver Weather Get?

Due to high-pressure building up this weekend, temperatures will get a boost across Metro Vancouver. People can expect to feel warming temperatures by Sunday and it will peak on Tuesday.

Specifically, the Metro Vancouver weather forecast is calling for temperatures to sizzle upwards to a hot 28°C inland. By Monday, temperatures on the coast are expected to reach 24°C.

Be Prepared

Because the UV levels will be high between 1 to 3pm, it’s imperative to be wearing sunscreen. It’s also recommended to wear a hat during that time if possible to protect the skin and the head.

Other than that, be prepared to soak in all that Vitamin D.

Taking scenic weekend pictures? Tag #604Now on Instagram to possibly be featured.

Stay tuned to what’s happening in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.