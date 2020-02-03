Vancouver isn’t done with the winter yet, as the weather forecast calls for snow this week.

Monday will see a mix of cloud and sun throughout the day, with temperatures sitting at about four degrees. But temperatures will drop overnight, down to minus two degrees.

RELATED: Heavy Rain Caused Flash Flooding In Vancouver (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)

That’s when the snow rolls in. Tuesday’s temperatures will stick to around zero to minus one degree and will see up to 10 cm of snow.

Vancouver weather will return to rain after that, predicts The Weather Network. Wednesday may see light rain, while Thursday gets heavier with up to 10 mm of rain.

Friday is expected to be sunny with clouds and stick around six degrees.

So, there you have it – despite the 100 mm of rain we had last week, it seems we’re not quite done with the snow yet.

In other news, check out this local artist making miniature models of Vancouver.

For more Vancouver stories, check out our News section.