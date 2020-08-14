Temperatures To Reach Up To 35° In Metro Vancouver This Weekend

You better get ready for this weekend, as the weather forecast in Vancouver says it’s going to be a hot one.

After a mediocre week, Vancouver is going to see temperatures in the mid-20s to the mid-30s.

Friday will be a pure sunny day and will get up to 25 degrees inland and 28 degrees with humidity.

On Saturday, Environment Canada predicts 24 degrees with 29 degrees inland and 33 degrees with humidity.

But things will really heat up on Sunday as the forecast calls for 28 degrees and 35 degrees inland. While that day will be pure sunny skies, you can expect cloudy periods and a chance of rain overnight. However, those high temperatures will continue on into the following week.

So, if you are looking for ways to enjoy the high Vancouver temperatures, check out our weekend guide.

