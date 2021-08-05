8 Waterfront Piers In Metro Vancouver You Can Experience This Summer

Enjoy a sun-drenched day exploring one of Metro Vancouver’s many iconic waterfront piers this summer.

Whether it be a popular site or a hidden gem, these are perfect for everything from a first date to a fun day out with the family.

So if you love spending a beautiful day by the water, make note to visit these spots while the sunny weather lasts.

Waterfront Piers in Metro Vancouver

Deep Cove Park, North Vancouver

Escape to the North Shore to find one of the most quaint yet charming parks Metro Vancouver has to offer. The scenic green space adjacent to the bustling Deep Cove Village is a quintessential summertime activity. Be sure to drop by Honey’s Doughnuts to treat yourself to something sweet while soaking up all the views in the area.

Location: It’s right off 4900 Gallant Avenue, Banbury Road and Rockcliff Road

Jericho Beach, Vancouver

Go for a magical stroll along the pier at Jericho Beach, which offers unsurpassed views of downtown Vancouver, Stanley Park and the surrounding mountains. Given its prime location, it’s also an awesome spot to catch the sunset (or sunrise, if you’re an early riser). Make a day of it and pack along a picnic to enjoy on the beach afterwards.

Location: Near the Jericho Sailing Centre at 1300 Discovery Street

Dundarave Pier, West Vancouver

This is easily one of the most visited parks in West Vancouver and it’s not hard to see why. It has a beautiful pier where park-goers can take in all the views around them. Plus, it features more than 50 metres of wide sandy beach and nearly a hectare of waterfront access. It’s also where the Centennial Seawalk begins.

Location: Find it at the foot of 25th Street

Burrard Dock Pier, North Vancouver

This is one of North Vancouver’s most signature landmarks, and at 700 feet long, it’s also the city’s largest pier. Find it at the foot of Lonsdale and be treated to spectacular 360-degree views of the North Shore and Vancouver skylines. The pier also stands as a tribute to the city’s vast shipbuilding history and rich marine heritage.

Location: 15 Wallace Mews

Rocky Point Park Pier, Port Moody

This park has it all, from a large grassy area and outdoor swimming pool to of course, a scenic pier. It’s a beautiful city park and arguably one of the best in the Lower Mainland. Take a leisurely stroll out into the water along the pier and then continue walking along the waterfront pathway and through several forested trails.

Location: 2800 Murray Street

Crescent Beach Pier, Surrey

There’s lots of natural beauty to take in when you visit the stunning Crescent Beach. It’s home to some of the most scenic views that can be enjoyed from the pier. It also offers lush nature trails and plenty of swimming spots. It’s the perfect place to unwind for an evening.

Location: 12160 Beecher Street

White Rock Pier, White Rock

Known as being Canada’s largest pier, the White Rock Pier is a summer tradition for many. The beloved 470 metre long promenade runs almost the entire length of the beach and is a major attraction in White Rock. Head here with friends and family to enjoy some beach time and dig into some classic fish and chips.

Location: 15322 White Rock Promenade

Iona Beach Jetty, Richmond

While technically this is a jetty, not a pier, it is still worth mentioning. The scenic walkway is 4-kms long, allowing you to wander out or bike along the Strait of Georgia, feeling as if you’re one with the water. It’s also an idyllic spot to watch the planes landing or taking off at the nearby YVR Airport.

Location: 900 Ferguson Road



