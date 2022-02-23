This Map Shows Most of Metro Vancouver Could Go Underwater In The Future

Of all the cities in the world, Vancouver is among the top 36 most likely to be underwater by 2100.

A San Franciscan based researcher compiled a list of all cities likely to see a rise of 1.5 meters of water and Vancouver is on there, unfortunately.

More accurately though, we would lose the sea wall, Delta, Ladner, parts of Surrey and most of Richmond (which is not new information).

Of the 36 cities that made the list, Vancouver ranks 19 most populous, which means a lot of people would be displaced and we are only talking about coastal flooding here.

The Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford was flooded by rain and rising rivers alone.

Not everyone is okay with rising sea levels. Activists from the group Fridays for Future Vancouver meet every Friday outside the city hall to ask for urgent action to stop climate change.

Indigenous land defenders are often at the forefront of opposing fossil fuel expansion, which causes global warming, namely the Unis’tot’en.

On an individual level many people are choosing to ride their bikes to work, reduce the amount of energy they use to heat their homes and eat less meat and dairy to protect our coast.

Conversely we could do nothing and accept our new life, under the sea.

