9 Metro Vancouver Spots Where Kids Eat FREE (Or Super Cheap)

As the cost of living in Metro Vancouver continues to soar — your wallet deserves a break.

If you have little ones and are looking for a break from cooking and cleaning, you’ll be glad to know that there are several places around the city where kids eat free or at a very low cost.

Where Kids Eat Free (or Cheap) in Metro Vancouver

Denny’s

Stop by your local Denny’s for their Kids Eat Free deal, available every Tuesday between 4 pm and 10 pm. Denny’s has lots of options for kiddos — including mac and cheese, chicken tenders and a build your own junior Grand Slam.

The deal is valid for up to two free kids entrees (10 and under) with the purchase of one regular priced adult entree. It’s available for dine in guests only.

Location: Multiple spots all over Metro Vancouver

IHOP

While they’re best known for their breakfast, IHOP offers delicious meals all day long. And kids can also eat free here every day between 4 pm and 10 pm with the purchase of an adult entree.

Dig into pancakes, chicken strips, grilled cheese and more.

Location: Multiple spots all over Metro Vancouver

IKEA

Turns out there’s more to do at IKEA than just shop. Kids eat free on Wednesdays if you sign up for the IKEA family card, which happens to also be free.

Much like the other deals, the only caveat is that you have to purchase one adult meal to receive the free kids meal.

Location: Richmond – 3320 Jacombs Rd Unit 1 and Coquitlam – 1751 Brigantine Dr

Home Restaurant

For some cheap eats, kids can check out Home Restaurant. They have a location in Maple Ridge, and further away in Hope, Merritt and Salmon Arm as well.

Kids 10 and under can dig into a variety of breakfast, lunch or dinner entrees for just $6.49. Their meal will also come with ice cream for dessert.

Location: 21667 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge

Boston Pizza

BP is also appealing to families by offering a kids eat free deal of their own. Customers who have a MyBP card can add children onto their account and start collecting rewards.

The child will receive their 6th meal free as part of the promotion.

Location: Multiple spots all over Metro Vancouver

Ricky’s All Day Grill

Kids who are under two years old can get a free meal of either two pancakes or mashed potatoes with gravy.

While bigger kids won’t be able to eat for free, they can choose from several items off their kids menu, with prices starting as low as $7.99 for breakfast (which includes the entree, along with milk or juice and a fruit snack).

Location: Multiple spots all over Metro Vancouver

The Pantry

Wednesday is known as Family Night at The Pantry — where kids meals are only $2.99.

They also have a special for adults on Wednesdays too, with meals as low as $12.99 after 4 pm.

Location: Multiple spots all over Metro Vancouver

Montana’s BBQ & Bar

Kids 12 and under can join the Montana’s Kids Club for a variety of promos available throughout the year. Just register them online and they’ll receive a free drink just for signing up, as well as a free meal on their birthday, and more.

Location: Delta – Tsawwassen First Nation, 5000 Canoe Pass Wy & Langley – 20100 Langley Bypass

Red Robins

Every Wednesday, enjoy a fantastic deal with 50% off Kids Meals, which include an entrée, side, and drink. Plus, when you dine in, you get unlimited free refills of bottomless sides and drinks. You can also order online with the promo code: KIDSMEAL50.

Location: Multiple spots all over Metro Vancouver