Metro Vancouver to Spend $150,000 on Goats, Sheep and Cows To Maintain Parks

Metro Vancouver is planning to spend $150,000 on goats and possibly sheep and cows, to help maintain its parks.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District has decided to implement livestock grazing for its parks – for the first time in Vancouver.

The board approved an $150,000 three-year program, which will use goats, and possibly other animals, to tackle invasive plants. This in turn is a greener approach than turning to chemicals.

“Many invasive species are difficult to control so vegetation management professionals often turn to herbicides,” reads a staff report. “However, several municipalities have pesticide use bylaws and staff are keen to find effective herbicide-free control methods.”

But there are a few details to work out first, as there may be a possible shortage of trained animals within the area. The board must also test the method in the area first.

In addition, the long-term financial costs – as well as its effectiveness – are not yet known. The project would go through a three-step process to determine its success.

“If deemed feasible and cost effective, the use of livestock for vegetation management could also support small agricultural businesses,” the report continues.

This type of project has been successful in many other places, including Vancouver Island at the well-known Goats on The Roof.

